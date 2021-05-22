David D’Amico is “Wary of Critical Race Theory.” What an interesting title for his May 10 column.
What exactly is Mr. D’Amico wary of? He states in his very first paragraph that he believes; “... it (critical race theory or CRT, for short) is very harmful to students from pre-K to high school.” He goes on to say that “... it (CRT) is, in my opinion, a racist theory” after having read just one 19-page article about it by one author. That is a grand opinion to develop based on reading one source.
Does Mr. D’Amico realize how shallow his analysis of CRT is? He goes on to excoriate all applications of CRT in schools. After having taught from the pre-K to the doctoral level and administered to students for over 40 years, I must take Mr. D’Amico to task for poor scholarship at the least and grossly dangerous overstatement at the worst. No high school student, let alone my college students, would ever be allowed to base an argument on one source whether it was gleaned from an Education Resources Information Center (ERIC) search or not.
But attacking CRT is not the real point of Mr. D’Amico’s column in my view. His hidden point is that we must continue to erase or at least whitewash our country’s racial history by pretending that racism does not exist, making sure that we teach our children as we always have with little or no factual information about the role that racism has and continues to play in our society. That hidden point is the real danger, not the straw man of Critical Race Theory.
What are some of the dangerous overstatements? Here is a short sample:
1. “Do you really think 8, 9 10 year old kids care about what color skin their classmates ... have?” Yes, Mr. D’Amico, an overwhelming number of psychological studies have documented that children begin to notice skin color difference as early as 4 years old and begin to adopt attitudes about race shortly thereafter.
2. “I also have seen scores of African American students in high school select AP courses to prepare them for college.” The data, if Mr. D’Amico would take the time to do a more extensive ERIC search, suggests otherwise. For the last year that data is available (2015-16) Black students made up 15.4% of the school population but only 9.4% of students take AP courses. This participation gap has been shrinking, but Mr. D’Amico would have us believe it is non-existent.
3. “CRT, if presented in our schools, will teach children that whites are inherently racist, and that their parents are inherently white supremacists ... ” Mr. D’Amico is spreading the myth of misinformation. CRT, like all anti-racist work, does establish that systemic racism exists in our society. A simple review of our Constitution reveals that racism was structured into it (i.e., slaves are 3/5 of a person). Unequal treatment of people of color was upheld by executive and judicial decisions at both the state and federal level throughout our country’s history. Institutions from education to housing and from health care to employment have reinforced that racism. This does not mean that all parents are inherently racist or white supremacists, but it does mean that there are, indeed, individual racists in our society, some with power to impact all of us. It would take a whole course to document the ways that this unequal treatment has unfolded.
4. “Theory does not trump facts.” I agree with Mr. D’Amico on this statement, unfortunately, he has presented no facts, only opinions.
Had he been more thorough in his research, he would have found that opportunity gaps for Black and Brown students do exist and that CRT is but one theory among many designed to close those opportunity gaps. Pretending that everything is fine for students of color in school and that the real victims are white students is the real danger.
Teaching students of all colors and backgrounds about the dangers, past and present, of racism and white supremacy is not divisive. It is the only way to reach true racial healing and social unity. We must encourage, not discourage, our teachers to teach both our society’s racist and anti-racist history. We must ask them to explore with all students the systemic racism that has and continues to pervade our society and to recognize the many heroic Black, Brown, Indigenous and White people who have struggled for a more just society. Then and only then will we begin to end the horrific impact of systemic racism on all of our lives. Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) has taught just such a graduate level course for teachers in Wayne County schools for the last three years.
Mr. D’Amico makes no such attempt at racial healing by his poor scholarship and by his exhortation to see the racial landscape through rose-colored glasses veiled by misinformation, oversimplification and denial.