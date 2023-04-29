Humor can leave us with a general feeling of well-being. With a little sophistication, humor can warm the “cockles” (ventricles) of the heart. Humor can turn a frown upside down, mollify our melancholy. More proverbial than humorous, we find sage advice in an ancient book of counsel: “A cheerful heart is good medicine.” So, humor me.
I know from experience that in the absence of tension, inner peace can be found. Popularized in the 1960s, feeling “groovy” was the inner peace we sought. More innocuous expressions are marvelous, wonderful, and excellent, each having the same, or nearly the same, feel as “groovy.”
I’ve never really thought about it until now but, when I’m feeling spiritual uplifted, awed by an uptick in grace, what I’m really feeling is “groovy.” Not Lucy-in-the-sky-with-diamonds “groovy” but neurotransmitter “groovy.” When coaxed like woodland creatures out into the light, God’s morphine, endorphins, are a positive reflection of Sunday’s sermon.
Aside from the brain’s potent analgesic properties, feeling “groovy” has a mood-altering, “street drug” attachment. Either could have been the impetus for singer songwriter Paul Simon — one half of the popular American folk-rock duo, Simon and Garfunkel. While crossing the East River on New York City’s 59th Street Bridge, early one morning, Paul, it’s purported, experienced that “groovy” feeling. As a consequence of his somewhat dubious state of mind, Paul wrote “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy).”
A “natural high,” a heavenly state of mind, can be achieved without introducing substances into your body that aren’t already there. Natural highs, moments of exhilaration, can be brought about by intense, elated experiences. It can begin with the climate of your soul, that immaterial essence one can’t quite put their finger on but, innate to each of us. In our gut, where we carry the weight of the world—the visceral, emotional part of a person — I think here our “groove” begins. Clear the decks. Connect with a power greater than yourself. Become passionate about something; become enthusiastic about something that doesn’t infringe on others or do you bodily harm. Get your “groove on.” Read, cook, paint, write; there are myriad worthwhile activities that can pacify and improve your “gut-brain connection,” your inherent pathway to feeling “groovy.”
I know, easily said. I’d like nothing better than to wake up each morning feeling “groovy.” Spend all day “in the groove,” perform confidently, from making the bed in the morning to turning down the covers at night. Share in life’s goodness in perpetuity. But such pastoral poetry is being rejected because of a burgeoning technology and a rush to dependency.
You might recall this variant of the DuPont slogan, a 1960s meme, “Better Living Through Chemistry.” Just like it sounds, it was intended to green-light the illicit use of “laboratory” compounds. And these “compounds” do seem to be our first option in fast-tracking today’s “groovy” feeling. It’s become a way of putting the brakes on in a world where social and technological change is happening faster than our ability to keep up. So, left behind, we “bail” from time to time, leave the “kids” to fend for themselves. Meanwhile, our tried-and-true framework of self-reliance crumbles, and a new and disturbing culture of dependency arises.
The following words, spoken in 1932, certainly sound eerily prophetic: “America is permanently on the brink of revolution … It will be a simple matter … to produce unrest and revolt in the United States, so that these gentry will have their hands full of their own affairs … destroy the enemy from within … conquer him through himself.” That was Adolf Hitler, most likely recalled in a journal belonging to one of his cronies.
We weep for the world but our tears are not for its denizens. Our focus is on technology and dependency instead of one another. We’ve shredded our commonality, any remaining unity of purpose farcical. These manifest truths should be as a chilly wind heralding the approach of a terrible winter. Society is a tragedy, full of its own damning affairs. Caught up in the day’s technological jitterbug, this generation may very well be the courier of our undoing.