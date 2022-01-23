The headline is not referring to the nurses, EMS techs, first responders, and essential workers who are all heroes in this difficult, too long pandemic.
The heroes I want to call out are the millions of people who got their Covid-19 vaccinations. Thank you for protecting yourselves, your families, and your communities by getting vaccinated. Thank you for lowering the risk that your hospital would get overwhelmed with seriously ill Covid-19 admissions. Thank you for lowering the risk that schools will close because too many teachers or bus drivers are sick.
Thank you for trusting science that has delivered these remarkable and thoroughly tested vaccines. Thank you for trusting your physicians who have been encouraging vaccination. Thank you for trusting our public health leaders who have gone to great lengths to help people get vaccines.
Thank you for sharing your vaccination story with loved ones, friends, coworkers, encouraging them to also take the right step and get vaccinated.
And thank you for wearing masks in public, showing that you want to keep others safe, that you care about your community.
Thank you for being patient as the pandemic has disrupted so much we had taken for granted. Thank you for looking out for your neighbors who may not have the resources or supports you do.
The current wave of Covid-19 disrupting our communities would be much worse if not for the vaccines. While many people who are vaccinated are still catching Covid-19, people who are not vaccinated are 17 times more likely to require hospitalization than people who are fully vaccinated, and are 20 times more likely to die.
And, the vaccines are safe.
In our community in the Finger Lakes, many people have died from Covid-19, and I am aware of none who have died from the vaccines. Nationally, hundreds of millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered and fewer than a dozen deaths due to vaccination have occurred. Meanwhile, since the start of the pandemic, nearly 800,000 people in our country have died from Covid-19.
Thank you for seeking trusted sources of information regarding Covid-19, and for viewing information on social media with a healthy skepticism. Thank you for understanding that medical knowledge is always changing and never exact, and that advice and decisions often require balancing risks and benefits.
The evidence is overwhelming and clear: Covid-19 is dangerous and often deadly, and the available vaccines are safe and effective.
To get vaccinated may have taken getting over a fear of needles, or fear of side effects, or fear that these vaccines, which are new and developed in record time, may have serious risks. It may have taken effort to find available appointments for vaccines, and traveling to a vaccination site, and perhaps waiting in line. It took completing yet more paperwork. It took deciding which one of the available vaccines to receive. And, it may have meant contradicting friends or family who had refused to get vaccinated and argued with you.
Whatever the hurdles you faced to get vaccinated, I thank you for overcoming them, and doing the right thing for yourself and for our community.
If you have not yet gotten vaccinated, it is not too late. You too can become a pandemic hero.