In the Prologue of the report on the 2005 “Surgeon General’s Workshop on Making Prevention of Child Maltreatment a National Priority,” then-Surgeon General Richard H. Carmona wrote, in italics for emphasis, “I can think of no terror that could be more devastating than child maltreatment, violence, abuse, and neglect perpetrated by one human being upon another ...”
The abuse to which Dr. Carmona was referring was the corporal punishment of children from birth to the age of 3: adults, usually parents, striking their babies and toddlers. The American Academy of Pediatrics has unequivocally condemned corporal punishment as harming child development, and studies in Europe have linked violence committed on children to violence committed by those children when grown to adulthood.
Discussion of adequate child protection should be taken up by both the state and federal governments. A beginning can be made by insisting that the definition of child abuse in state statutes and in the federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) includes a clear prohibition of striking a child. CAPTA, for example, is not explicit about spanking and hitting a child with an implement. Eighty percent of American parents strike their babies and toddlers before the age of 3 — 80%.
Next, a national program of compassionate-parenting education can be drawn up; we know how to do that. If a qualified observer like an elementary-school teacher identifies signs of the corporal abuse of a child, and an investigation reveals the perpetrator to be a parent, that parent should be compelled to enroll in the national program. If the parent persists in abusive behavior, the case should be moved into the criminal justice system: assault and battery should recognize no age limit.
Our children deserve such initiatives as these. We may love our children; we say we do. The point is, up to now we haven’t loved them enough.
At the same time that corporal punishment is being acknowledged as a national crisis and addressed with energy and intelligence, poverty must be seen to, at last. The federal graduated-income-tax system was drawn up to alleviate poverty. It hasn’t done that. Its promise must be re-asserted. Great corporate and personal wealth must be taxed at 90%. For Americans who make less than $25,000 a year, the difference should be made up with payments to the taxpayer. Poverty has no place in the richest country in the world.
Child-protection initiatives, poverty-amelioration initiatives, legislation of every kind in Albany and Washington, depend on the competence of our elected representatives. Men and women hoping to represent the citizenry in legislative bodies should be provided an examination exactly on the model of a Civil Service examination. When we insist on competence in our state and national bureaucracies, we make sure that appropriate examinations are provided widely and we insist on their being taken and passed. The Representation Examination will cover the aims and mechanisms of state and federal governments. That can be accomplished without party bias. The American Historical Association would have no difficulty suggesting what texts might ground the Representation Examination, and the experience of the Civil Service would suggest the most appropriate ways to administer and grade the examinations.
There is nothing that is currently torn in the state and federal fabrics that cannot be rewoven with an eye to the fulfillment of the American dream of justice. Prohibiting the corporal punishment of children, ending poverty by providing a guaranteed annual income, and insuring the competence of our elected representatives are among the means to that end.