A 20-year-old woman moved to Wayne County for a summer internship before her senior year in college. Unfortunately, her broken elbow was misdiagnosed near her home in Colorado and continued to cause severe pain and swelling. Because she has Colorado Medicaid she was not covered for medical care while here.
An 18-year-old student’s dreams of going to a prestigious university in Washington, D.C. with a full scholarship were seemingly dashed when she found out she needed to buy health insurance with the $1,800 she did not have because the private health coverage she has had since childhood through her father’s employer would not cover her out of the area. It has been reported that the CEO of this non-profit is paid $2 million a year.
The new conglomerate of CVS/Aetna, one of the largest health insurers in the country, just announced a $19.8 billion quarterly profit while paying its CEO an 8-figure income.
We all must recognize that the present fight over how real healthcare is delivered is really about the invisible third party in the exam room between you and your medical provider. The discussion about “healthcare,” you see, is about how your medical care is paid for, not about how you will receive the best medical advice and treatment. That is totally ignored as no one in politics is talking about the quality of your care.
Private healthcare does not meet the demands or the needs of the population. It instead limits the care you may need and has invented this artificial barrier of “out of plan” services all to support its CEOs and shareholders. How could it protect your needs when, for example, Kaiser Permanente, another of the largest healthcare insurance carriers, just paid its CEO $20 million when he refused to sign onto a plan supported by 160 of the largest corporations in America? This would change their capitalistic approach to consider socially conscious goals of improved benefits for their employees and their communities.
Nonprofit regional plans, such as Excellus and MVP, restrict care to geographical areas and limit services to support unreported profits, as the 18-year-old student just learned.
State health plans under various forms of Medicaid restrict care just like other sources of insurance but go a step further by underpaying for medical care, effectively producing a third class patient by limiting the medical providers available.
Medicare, on the other hand, covers you wherever you travel in this country, restricts almost no services, does not limit the medical providers available to you, is cost effective, and cannot be canceled.
We must demand that that ghost in our doctor’s offices be removed. Our government was created to protect “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Without providing full healthcare that protects our inalienable rights at an affordable cost, our politicians, both Republican and Democrat, are usurping their duties. Private and “non-profit” insurances, now requesting up to a 15 percent increase in premiums in this region, are robbing us. We must demand universal coverage, supported by our government, for our medical needs.