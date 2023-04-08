Since I’m on somewhat of a roll in writing about PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes), my initial thoughts for this essay were to continue down that tangled path. There is certainly plenty of material. According to Investigative Post (using data from Good Jobs First): “Public schools across the state are losing close to $2 billion a year — and probably more — because of tax breaks given to corporations by economic development agencies.”
But I’m ready to move onto something else. There will be another time to write about State Sen. Sean Ryan’s efforts to prohibit economic development agencies from abating property and sales taxes that are due to school districts. He proposed just that in the last Albany legislative session with Senate bill 8395. The thing that I can’t figure out is why his bill died in committee. Wouldn’t you think that just about every public school board and every district superintendent in NYS (isn’t that right Geneva and Canandaigua school board members and superintendents?) would have voiced support for the bill. And NYS United Teachers (isn’t that right, local teachers?) must have registered its considerable influence. So how did the bill not even reach the Senate floor for a vote?
Then again, that’s not my topic here. After all, last year the governor was busy giving 600 million state dollars to Buffalo Bills billionaire owner Terry Pegula (#438 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people) to help the poor guy finance a new football stadium. And I guess that if the state legislature couldn’t rouse itself to stop that misuse of public money, why bother with a million here and there in Industrial Development Agency (IDA) handouts?
Sen. Ryan puts the case this way: “As the IDAs keep exempting large payers from taxes, it just means the state portion (the Inquiring Taxpayer would add ‘the property owner portion’) has to grow. It’s almost like we’re taking money out of one pocket and putting it into the next pocket.”
If this were something that I were writing about today, which, of course, I’m not, I might exclaim: “ALMOST?!” And if I were illustrating the essay that I’m not writing, I might show the pocket of a local homeowner and the pocket of a local resort developer, or perhaps the pocket of Mr. Pegula, with a wad of tax dollars traveling between the two. I’d leave it to the reader to guess which of the pockets, the larger or the smaller, belonged to whom, and also which pocket was doing the sending and which the receiving. I suspect that most readers would guess correctly.
An argument that I’ve often heard in support of the public school system as opposed to charter schools (which, actually, are also public schools) and private schools is that the traditional public schools have citizen elected boards who are accountable to the public for budget and other decisions. Which makes me more than curious as to how the unelected and unaccountable members of IDA boards can be allowed to give sizable exemptions on school taxes. And makes me further curious as to why I, a lowly Inquiring Taxpayer, seem more concerned with this usurpation of school board authority than the boards themselves. In a future essay, I may go deeper into that.
But not today. I’ll just mention that Sen. Ryan is renewing his effort to rein in the IDAs with Senate bill 89. It would be helpful if every area school board and every superintendent, and even you and I, were to contact our local Albany representatives and ask them to either support S.89 or to sponsor a companion bill in the state Assembly. Of course, if anyone’s considered judgment is that it’s OK to pad the pockets of Mr. Pegula and the billionaire developers of the Lake House in Canandaigua with grants and tax breaks then by all means remain silent. Better yet, work to keep Sen. Ryan’s bill in committee once again. You’ll have plenty of well-paid lobbyists on your side. They’re skilled at keeping bills tied up in committee.
Right now, as I’ve said repeatedly, I don’t intend to write about this distasteful stuff. Although what I do intend to write about is related in that it has to do with schools. You see, I was reading something by a Columbia University professor named John McWhorter, who writes perceptively about racial matters. He made a point that astounded me: “Supporting phonics-based reading instruction” is one of his three keys to raising the prospects of poor Black children in America. That seems quite an intriguing, and refreshingly non-ideological, statement amidst all the racket concerning education and mis-education that fills the air these days, most of which has hardly anything to do with education or with improving the lives of children, whatever their ethnicity.
Well, as you can see, I got sidetracked into writing about the funding of education rather than about education itself. I guess some things are just hard to resist. Gaming the property tax system is one such thing. Writing about it is another. I’ll stop if they will.