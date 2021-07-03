(Editor’s note: For the past several years, the Times has published a version of the talk that Genevan Paul Kirsch writes on either the Declaration of Independence or the Revolutionary War to have read to the Geneva Rotary Club at its meeting right around July 4. This piece was written and prepared for the upcoming meeting of July 7.)
PrefaceToday’s presentation, “The Founders and the Declaration of Independence,” is special. After some 20 years of writing our annual tribute to the Declaration of Independence, this is the final chapter in Paul’s epic story. He’s reaching 91 later this month, so we forgive him his decision. To end his series Paul has chosen to present a general history of the Declaration and to recount what happened during the Revolutionary War to those 56 brave Founders, their families, and property. None of them ever, not even once, renounced their vote to adopt the Declaration. With time to write but few resources at hand for fact checking, Paul acknowledges he may have missed a fact here and there, but at least he has provided a story true enough to acknowledge the 56 Founders as true American heroes.
PresentationFifty-six men were gathered in Philadelphia’s Carpenter’s Hall on July 4, 1776. They were official delegates to the Second Continental Congress. On July 2, just two days before, they had committed treason by voting to declare the 13 British colonies in North America free and independent states. Today these rebels will adopt a formal statement, the Declaration of Independence, to explain their reasons for leaving Great Britain, their mother country, and George III, their king.
The 56 men were revolutionaries, but their Declaration of Independence was not a passionate call to arms. It was a rational Age-of-Reason document expressing, in part, their political needs and wants. It purposefully proclaimed and justified to American colonists the reasons for declaring independence, and it was meant to assure French King Louis XVI that France would benefit by joining with the United Colonies in their war against Britain.
Why justify independence to the colonists? Well, it was no secret that as many as 20 percent of the colonists were loyal to the British Crown, so the delegates had to convince the other colonists that independence was worth fighting and dying for. That’s why in the Declaration Jefferson lists 27 specific abuses and usurpations committed by King George against the colonists.
Why seek France as an ally? French support seemed an achievable goal because France and Britain were traditional enemies, and just 13 years before, the French had lost the French and Indian War to Britain. French troops and financial support would increase the chance of American success, and the Declaration’s tone was meant to be an invitation to King Louis for that possibility.
King Louis said “oui,” and on Sept. 2, 1781 a French fleet brought 7,800 troops to Yorktown, Virginia, to support Gen. Washington, whose force then numbered 17,000, hopelessly outnumbering Gen. Cornwallis’s 6,000 British and Hessian troops. With the British surrender, the American Revolutionary War came to an end.
Six years of war
What happened during the six years of war to those 56 men who founded the new nation? The war that won the prize of independence was a dangerous time for them. So, what did they do? They risked all. As Benjamin Franklin, America’s sage, reminded them, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we should all hang separately.” They pledged to each other, not only their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor, but they also risked their “liberty and property.”
Now, let’s take a virtual trip to Philadelphia on June 7, 1776. The Second Continental Congress (from here on I’ll refer to it just as the “Congress”), has been meeting in Carpenters Hall. The delegates have before them a resolution introduced by Richard Henry Lee, of Virginia, which concludes with these resounding words: “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
Wow! Where did that come from? It so happens, that the colonial legislatures had not given the congressional delegates any authority to discuss independence. Even so, it seemed to the delegates that there was always a chance that the Lee resolution might be brought to the floor and adopted. So, on June 11, on their own authority, the delegates appointed a “Committee of Five” to develop a draft of a possible declaration of independence.
The committee’s members were: John Adams (MA), Thomas Jefferson (VA), Benjamin Franklin (PA), Roger Sherman (CT), and Robert Livingston (NY). They wasted no time. They chose 33-year-old Thomas Jefferson to write the first draft of what would become the Declaration of Independence. Starting the very next day, June 12, they worked straight through for 16 days until June 27, when they presented to Congress what Jefferson called his “original Rough draught [draft].”
His work received a thorough vetting. The first “editing” so to speak, of Jefferson’s draft was by Committee of Five members John Adams and Benjamin Franklin. It was followed by a review by the other members of the Committee. Then on the 27th they submitted it to Congress. The next day, the 28th the draft was read to the delegates in Congress.
Between July 1 and 4, as Jefferson was preparing his final draft, Congress debated revisions to the Declaration. On July 2, Congress voted for the Lee Resolution, and on that day the United Colonies became free and independent states. On the morning of July 4, the Congress adopted Jefferson’s final draft, and that was that.
Well, not quite that. New York’s delegates did not receive authority from the colonial assembly to vote for it until July 9. Since New York had more loyalists than any other colony, it is safe to assume they were biding their time until they would be absolutely certain that the Declaration would be adopted.
Well, there it is, the Declaration of Independence was the work product of the 56 delegates to the Second Continental Congress. However, it was clear to all that Thomas Jefferson had earned the honored inscription that is on his tombstone, “Author of the Declaration of Independence.”
Who were the Founders?
Just who were the Founders? The two youngest were 26, Jefferson was 33, most were in their 40s and 50s, Franklin was the oldest at 70. All but eight were born in the British colonies. They were well educated men living in the Age of Reason, influenced by the Enlightenment’s European philosophers and thinkers. And there were American intellectuals, too, men of the likes of Jefferson, John Adams, Franklin, Madison, and Hamilton.
By any measure of social class and wealth or income, they were men of means. According to one study, 41 owned slaves. Twenty-four were lawyers, 15 merchants, eight large plantation owners, four physicians, five “singletons”: farmer, minister, property owner, land speculator, and then there was the one-of-a-kind Benjamin Franklin, a polymath, inventor, scientist, printer, politician, freemason, and diplomat.
They were brave beyond belief. They signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well they were committing treason. Yet, they supported independence “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence,” and they pledged “to each other” their “Lives ... Fortunes and ... sacred Honor ...” Of major significance is the fact that they had character and integrity. No matter what would or did happen to them none ever recanted or questioned his decision.
As it turned out, the Congress did more than declare independence on July 2, 1776 and adopt the Declaration of Independence on July 4. The Congress became the de facto government of the fledgling United States, financing the Revolutionary War, and then serving as the central government until the adoption of the Articles of Confederation in 1777.
Fifty-six Founders. At least 29 of them fought in the war, mostly in positions of command. One source reported that five were captured by the British, treated as traitors, and were tortured before they died. Two lost sons who were serving in the Continental Army. One had two sons captured by the British. Nine died from wounds or the hardships of war. Twelve Founders had their homes attacked, ransacked, damaged, or destroyed.
Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, once bitter antagonists, in time reconciled their differences. In one of those strange twists of fate, they died on the same day, July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The last Founder to die was Charles Carroll, of Maryland, who passed at the age of 95 in 1832.
I was able to find the individual experiences of several Founders.
Carter Braxton of Virginia was a wealthy planter and trader. When the British Navy destroyed his ships, he sold his home and properties to pay his debts. He died penniless.
Hounded by the British, Thomas McKean of Delaware was forced to keep his family on the move. The British confiscated all of his possessions, and like Braxton, he died in poverty.
At Yorktown, Gen. Cornwallis made his headquarters in the home of Thomas Nelson, Jr. of Virginia. Nelson visited Gen. Washington and urged him to open fire on the house, which was destroyed. Nelson died bankrupt.
The New York homes and properties of Francis Lewis, Lewis Morris, and Philip Livingston were attacked and damaged or destroyed. Almost certainly some of the attacks were made by the large number of British loyalists in the New York colony.
There you have it. The fate of the 56 Founders during the Revolution.
Independence Day
Independence was declared on July 2. The Declaration was adopted on July 4. Why do we celebrate Independence Day on July 4? Well, two reasons. First, July 4 as the date of independence actually appears on the Declaration of Independence adopted by the Congress. Second, in 1870 Congress passed a law officially making Independence Day on July 4 a legal national holiday.
So, there it is. On July 4, 1776, 56 men voted to create a new nation. It was not to become a European-style monarchy, but a democratic republic founded upon the moral and ethical principles of the Age of Enlightenment, also called the Age of Reason: the existence of self-evident truths and unalienable rights, the inherent equality of all persons, the human goals of life and liberty, the pursuit of happiness, government by the consent of the governed, and laws enacted by popularly elected legislatures.
Epilogue
There is no better way to close than to reword a letter John Adams sent to Abigail on July 3. For him, the July 2nd vote was it, but he jumped the gun, or rather for that era, the musket. Here it is, anew: “The Fourth Day of July 1776 will be the most memorable…in the History of America. . . It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires, and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
Happy 245th birthday United States of America, today and “forever more.”