Sometimes issues we face seem to have answers that read like common sense. And yet the discussion can become strangely political. And what many will call common sense approaches become seemingly impossible to put into place.
A shining example in my mind is that of our landfill woes. We complain about the odor that wafts our way or interrupts road trips going both east and west. We dislike the landscape that includes a mountain that was not present a decade ago. We loathe the trucks lumbering through our streets, often leaky and smelly themselves, by virtue of their own freight.
Many approaches are needed to contain these issues surrounding our landfills. But there is something we can achieve as individuals – and more powerfully – together, as a city: Reduce what we send there.
Individual practices that help that effort can multiplied with municipal policies that encourage diversion of waste to more eco-friendly disposal – by rewarding practices like composting of organic waste, reusing of materials and recycling where we can.
True, all this is permissible under the laws we have in place. But the impact of one person is the proverbial drop of water against a forest fire. Impact is more measurable when larger groups, like entire cities, act together.
For reasons unrelated to the landfill or the environment, Geneva is in the process of changing its ordinance that stipulates the number of haulers our city will allow. In my mind, it is irresponsible to talk about our garbage and address only who gets to pick it up and how much we will charge them to do that. If we are putting an ordinance on solid waste together as the environment worldwide suffers and our own local landfills look to closing dates – surely it is common sense to include provisions that can reduce our need for these facilities.
The concept of mandates is controversial for many good reasons. But how about incentives? As examples, what if a hauler is rewarded for diverting waste from the landfill? What if residents saved money when they reduce what they put out for haulers to pick up? These simple tweaks to our ordinance would encourage rather than force. Haulers would pay less if they put in place policies such as “pay to throw,” wherein customers are charged only when their landfill bin is put out for pickup (a policy one of Geneva’s hauler, Lyons Road Trash, already has in place). It would include a discount to haulers who add pick up of organic waste for deposit at Geneva’s new Resource Recovery Park (a service the operator of the park was recently licensed by Council to provide).
Under an incentive program, residents who do not wish to take the steps of separating their garbage would face no fine. Haulers who do not follow city-preferred dumping practices could carry on as always. No city employee would need to be out on the streets checking garbage cans. But those who maintain practices that help reduce what the landfill gets would be rewarded with lower fees. Similar incentives could be put into place for diverting construction and demolition debris from needlessly filling up landfill space.
These suggestions are baby steps at best in addressing this situation. But beyond the diversion of waste from the landfill that would result through these practices, putting these incentives into our ordinance would at last signal recognition of the environmental reality we face. It would encourage education and better understanding by all of what we as individuals can be doing. It would provide the impact of many, over the drop-in-the-bucket of the few.
In other words, it makes common sense.