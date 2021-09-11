In a recent column distributed nationwide by the Tribune News Service headlined “Some white privilege can’t tolerate Black privilege,” John M. Crisp writes: “When the Associated Press, The New York Times and other prominent media recently announced their decisions to begin to capitalize the word Black when describing a citizen of African descent, the reaction from some whites was predictable: If we’re going to capitalize Black, then why not capitalize white as well?” (Finger Lakes Times, Aug. 3)
Because I’m one of the Caucasians who ask this question, I didn’t appreciate Crisp’s suggestion that people who ask such questions are racist, mean-spirited, and/or driven by the white “grievances, selfishness and intolerance that have risen to prominence in recent years.”
When black, white and brown are used to identify African Americans, Caucasians and Latinos, they describe the color of one’s skin and one’s race or ethnicity. There is nothing wrong with capitalizing the first letter of black, white, and brown. But nowadays black is almost always capitalized, brown is capitalized some of the time, and white is almost never capitalized in the news media or in new books. Isn’t this a form of racism? I believe in racial equality, racial harmony, and in people having pride in whatever race or ethnic group they belong to. If they capitalize Black, the print media should also capitalize Brown and White. It is all about showing respect for one another.
My first exposure to real systemic racism was in 1963 when I started my freshman year at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Throughout the South, racial segregation and other forms of racial injustices, including retaliation against African Americans who attempted to register to vote, were the norm. Today, the word Negro isn’t regarded as acceptable, but back then African-American civil rights leaders were struggling for the right to be referred to as Negroes — with N capitalized, and pronounced correctly.
In the dormitory where I lived, many of my fellow students thought I was weird because I used the word Negro instead of the n-word they used, because I believed in racial integration and racial equality, and because I was not only “a damn Yankee” from Massachusetts, but also a Jewish “damn Yankee.” (Several years ago, I was baptized after finding Jesus in the Gospel of the Holy Twelve. However, I remain ethnically Jewish and take pride in both my Jewish heritage and my current Christian faith. Let’s not forget that Jesus was Jewish).
In the dormitory, my fellow students would kid me about wearing a “mezuzah” — a small Hebrew scroll in a metal capsule — around my neck. Finally, I talked with two other Jewish students who lived in the dormitory. I asked them to rush to my room at exactly 9 p.m. that night shouting, “What is the matter? Why did you blow the whistle?” I told them why I wanted to do this (The idea for doing this came from my older sister).
As usual, that evening several students were hanging out in the room I shared with another student. One was from Georgia and had affectionately described me to others a “a n_____r loving Yankee Jew boy.” When the kidding about my mezuzah continued, I explained it was a necessity for me. “We Jews wear it for protection. If there is an emergency, I can blow on it. It will give off a sound that only Jews can hear and they will come to my rescue,” I said.
“Oh, you are so full of s___,” they replied. They prodded me to blow on the mezuzah. Just before 9, I acquiesced to their demands. Steve and Paul charged into my room to come to my rescue. I “apologized” for sending them a false alarm. I explained that all these people had pressured me into it. That was the last time my Christian dorm-mates asked me why I wore a mezuzah.
The student from Georgia wasn’t fooled. He laughed about my prank, and his hostility toward me disappeared. At the end of our freshman year, he invited me to spend a few days with him and his parents in Georgia before I returned to Massachusetts. We had become friends.
In his column, Crisp wrote, “When the phrase Black Lives Matter became a thing, some whites couldn’t resist the impulse to complain, ‘Oh, yeah, All Lives Matter, too.’” Well … I do believe that all lives matter. That is why I advocate for animals, as well as for vulnerable people regardless of their race or religion.
I often have spoken out about abuse and neglect in many of our nursing homes. It is just as awful for a Caucasian resident to be mistreated by an African American care provider as it is for an African American resident to be mistreated by a Caucasian care provider. Or for a resident to be mistreated by a care provider of the same race.
I equally condemn Caucasian hate groups, hate crimes, hate speech or hate ideology and African American hate groups, hate crimes, hate speech or hate ideology, used to target other races or ethnic groups.
Crisp also decries the fact that “When Black activists talk about reparations, some whites want to know what we’re going to do for Native Americans and poor white sharecroppers.” If we are to compensate one group of people for historical wrongs done to them, “equal protection of the laws” would also require reparations to other groups or races for historical injustices. For many reasons I don’t believe such reparations are feasible. By the way, my grandparents’ relatives who remained in Europe perished during the Holocaust; I do not believe I am entitled to reparations from Germany.
What we can do, however, is to make living amends by not repeating race-based transgressions and by treating others as we would want them to treat us. In this regard, animals, too, are worthy of moral consideration. Kindness to animals benefits not only the recipients of this kindness, but also people of all races and nationalities who practice such kindness. As Dr. Albert Schweitzer believed, “Until he extends the circle of his compassion to all living beings man will not himself find peace.”