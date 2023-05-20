What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other name would smell as sweet.” Shakespeare’s Juliet, of course, spoke these long-lived words. Juliet was a Capulet. She loved Romeo, of the Montague family. The Capulet family could never allow one of their own to be in love with a Montague. Juliet’s wise response was to question why a name would be considered more important than the essence of a person. After all, if you called a rose a skunk, it would still smell sweet. Juliet’s family was not persuaded — about Romeo that is. To them he remained a skunk.
My buddies and I, unwittingly to be sure, channeled Shakespeare quite often as kids: “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” Unfortunate logic when hurled at some of the meaner bullies in the neighborhood for whom breaking bones was one of life’s great pleasures.
In our developing years, name calling was right up there with home run ball, kick the can, and dodge ball as a recreational activity. Mind you, this was the 1950s, and you could call another kid “four eyes,” “fat @!&,” “stupid,” and nastier things with little more than a short reprimand from your parents. For all I know we may have learned some of the names from them. The neighborhood parents that I remember seemed very loving but not filled with the refined sensitivity toward names that so many people pride themselves in these days.
Up to a point that is. You see, just about everyone in the Edgerton Park area of Rochester was Italian-American. So much so that in describing their nationality most paisans omitted the American part. A kind of reverse assimilation was at work, with non-Italians trying to pass as God’s chosen. Thus Ronnie Peren had us fooled into thinking that his last name was Pereno, a secret that was exposed at the beginning of fourth grade when Sister Marie Clare took roll.
The “up to a point” part involved some of the derogatory names frequently hurled at Italians in those days. Dem was fightin’ words. No sticks and stones crap. Contrary to Chris Cuomo’s ludicrous rant that “Fredo” is to an Italian what the “n-word” is to a Black person, there actually was a word more equivalent in vileness to the “n-word.” The only similarity to “Fredo” is the final vowel. I’ll call it the “d-word.“ That name, Juliet’s reasoning notwithstanding, could incite some serious bloodletting.
I bring all of this up because the significance of a name is very much in the local news these days. Canandaigua Academy’s use of the name “Braves” has been deemed inappropriate by the NYS Board of Regents. So much so, that the school must banish it under threat of losing state funding.
Now, I’ve lived in Canandaigua for 54 years and never really gave much thought to the implications of the name. But I’m not an indigenous person. If I were, I might feel differently. Then again, I attended a high school whose teams were called “The Little Irish.” If my high school friends John McCarthy and Brian Murphy felt somehow diminished by the name, they never let on. And I, in my teenage cloddishness, considered it very witty to call myself “Mediterranean Irish.” I never gave much thought as to who might be offending whom. To top it off, the priests who ran the school sported names such as Fathers Klem and Biondi. The football coach was 270 pounds of Repko. Little Irish indeed!
In the admittedly parochial world of my youth, the concept of “cultural appropriation” did not exist. Compared to the members of today’s NYS Board of Regents and NYS Dept. of Education, we were, adults and youngsters alike, benighted souls. Unfortunately, many, but certainly not all, of the citizens of Canandaigua, despite the millions of public dollars invested in their educations, remain equally backward. At least judging from many of the Facebook comments criticizing the state mandate. Thankfully, our benevolent superiors at State Ed. need not be responsive to the voices of the school-taxpaying, but not to be trusted, local citizens. Nor need they waste their valuable time working through the elected members of the district’s Board of Education. Why take a chance that freedom may go awry? And so it is: “Change the harmful ‘Braves’ name, or your children will suffer.”
In matters of dire public emergency, such as that in Canandaigua, authorities of necessity must short circuit the messiness of the democratic process. Take matters into their own hands. For the common good. Long time ago, indigenous peoples in North America suffered horribly as a result of a self-referential “common good” mentality. I’ve always worried about authority figures who use the concept as a justification for trimming individual autonomy. But I’m a Mets fan and am probably unduly paranoid.
As for the current state of things in the Canandaigua schools, the State has declared that even removing the “s” from Braves will not suffice. A vestige of the original sin would still remain. While the parents on the west side of Rochester in the 1950s may have lacked the sophisticated empathy of the doctorate laden members of the NYS Board of Regents, they likely knew something about original sin. I think that most of them also believed that the Pope was infallible. So maybe, putting two and two together, were they alive today, they might see this name issue as tied in with their religion and dutifully accept the State dictate.
To be clear, I’m not passionately invested in the “Braves” name. I am a mite more passionate about the right of theoretically free people — people of all races, ethnicities, religions, political affiliation, educational levels, etc. — to work out things of this sort. Otherwise, before you know it, some well-meaning authority figure will tell you what kind of stove you have to install in your new home. OK, I’m exaggerating.
At one point I was tempted to write that State Ed’s authoritarian threats have “got my Irish” up. But I thought better of it. I guess I’ve come a long way. In which direction is debatable.
Longtime Canandaigua resident Joe Nacca taught English at Finger Lakes Community College for 30 years.