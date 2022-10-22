In this day and age, what should the people at the top be thinking about when faced with the decision to use nuclear weapons? Granted, we may be a little rusty at this sort of thing, a lot of time having passed since we ourselves went nuclear (the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945).
But over the course of 77 years, what could there possibly be left to think about? What argument for or against pushing the button haven’t we heard?
Sending intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) onward and upward should be as mechanical today as leaping to your feet when your team wins. A mindless algorithm set in motion and no different from Fire Station Number One getting a call, a time-honored tradition unfolding without the encumbrance of thought.
In 77 years, haven’t we heard every opinion, every moral argument — what more can be said that hasn’t been said in and between the books of Genesis and Revelation? At the world’s present juncture of nuclear proliferation, all cards should be on the table. When the sirens wail and warn of imminent danger — and we should consider that inevitability — there should be no wrinkles, no last-minute hemming and hawing. When the planets menacingly align themselves — kaboom!
A preemptive strike is preferable for this reason: When the party of the first part delivers the first blow to the party of the second part, the party of the first part (if all goes well) stands a better chance of winning than does the party of the second part. It’s an old strategy — throw the first punch and have a better chance of coming out on top. When you’re the person at the top, that’s what you want for yourself and the millions to whom you have a responsibility — to come out on top.
Consider this Old West scenario: A stranger on horseback ambles in the dusty thoroughfare of a small Kansas town. He pulls rein, dismounts and hitches his roan, then steps onto the boardwalk to enter the bank. Setting the tone for what comes next, an alarmed customer runs out. Moments later, the stranger emerges brandishing a gun, a saddle bag full of money over his shoulder; with his free hand, he grips the hair of an hysterical woman, pushing her along ahead of him. Luckily for the town, its marshal wasn’t caught napping. Before real harm befalls the woman, the town, a lightening draw and a purposeful aim, ends what the marshal correctly reckoned as imminent danger.
Acting mechanically, without thought or feeling in a life-or-death situation isn’t a job for everyone. Israel’s strike against Egyptian and Syrian forces in 1967 proved to be not just the right call but a stunning, unexpected victory for the tiny, newly-formed State of Israel. While mobilizing to invade Israel, the Arab nations were caught flat-footed by Israel’s decision to strike first.
Under the “framework of international law,” “most experts” consider a preemptive strike — unless approved by The United Nations — to be illegal. But I don’t agree with the “experts,” and I certainly don’t care what the U.N. thinks — I know they don’t care what we think.
But I do agree with the “just war doctrine” or “just war theory.” Largely based on Christian philosophy, a preemptive strike — as Truman initiated in 1945 and the Israelis in 1967 — is viewed as morally right. Truman’s actions were not taken to exacerbate but to sooth further aggression; in Israel’s case it was self-defense and the right of every nation, state and individual.
President Biden’s recent reference to “Armageddon” should be seen for what it is, another bewildering how-did-we-get-here? moment. But unlike our present state of economic decline, Armageddon is conclusive, irreversible; it’s the final showdown between good and evil. And he might be closer to the truth than we think. Maybe the world has reached its crescendo. Maybe our person at the top has left the door open just a little too wide this time, and someone in this world will take the initiative, get in the first punch and come out on top.
It’s something to consider.