Katie Bennett Roll

Bennett Roll

 Submitted

Well, Casella Waste Systems is at it again. This is no surprise to any of us in the town of Seneca. The company that runs the Ontario County Landfill wants to continue as a regional dump by collecting the waste of millions of strangers from downstate (85%) past the current closure date of 2028. Residents of the town have been asked to complete a survey as to whether we wish to continue or close the dump.

Katie Bennett Roll is a semi-retired nurse anesthetist working for a surgery center in Brighton. She is secretary of Finger Lakes Zero Waste Coalition Inc.

