We are in the midst of a manufactured debt limit crisis and at risk of not learning history’s lessons. I agree with the Republican leadership that drastic cuts must be implemented. Where we part ways is where those cuts should be made.
Republicans believe that social welfare programs are responsible for the debt. I believe that it is the “welfare state” — the “corporate welfare state,” built of government subsidies and a tax code favoring the wealthy, politically active “tax exempt” churches and large corporations.
The Republicans’ bill would, at a minimum, leave about 1 million people without their healthcare, put roughly 1 million older people at risk of losing vital food assistance through SNAP, cuts $6 trillion over the next decade to the part of the budget that funds defense, veterans’ healthcare, childcare, medical research, schools, college and technical school assistance, transportation, and infrastructure.
Roughly 1 million children would be at risk of losing family income assistance, pushing more into poverty. And, it gives billions to the tax-avoiding wealthy and corporations by cutting IRS funding that would better assure those making over $400,000 pay their fair share. After hurting so many people, it only lifts the debt ceiling for one year. That puts it right back in front of Congress again just before national elections. Won’t that be fun.
Republicans totally ignore the amount of “welfare” corporations receive from the taxpayers when discussing where cuts could be made. Big oil receives approximately $7 trillion per year in subsidies, and in 2022 the biggest of them reported $200 billion in profits. That was when everyone was blaming President Biden for the high gas prices.
Big agriculture received about $20 billion in taxpayer-paid subsidies. Cargill reported profits last year of $6.6 billion, the most it has reported in 157 years. Conagra reported profits of $11.5 billion last year. This while we paid astronomical prices for groceries during that same period.
Not to be left out, large corporations received at least $153 billion in subsidies. Big Pharma received $5.8 billion in government subsidies just for the covid vaccines, and yet the big eight pharmaceutical firms reported $110 billion in profits while paying only 2% in taxes, thanks to Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. Still, people are unable to afford their needed medication while pharmaceutical companies continue bringing in unprecedented profits.
Republicans are so afraid to go after powerful entities to pay their fair share for America that they cower, instead blaming the most vulnerable among us for all our problems. After all, they are a safe target given the caustic nature of national Republican ideals. And, poor people and social service organizations can’t afford to buy politicians, or hire expensive lobbying firms to fight against oppressive legislation.
It is important to remember that the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960 — 49 times by Republican administrations, 29 under Democratic leadership — with no big problems. In fact, it was raised four times during the Trump administration with no concern shown by Republicans as to the effect on the total debt. Nor was there any concern when the Trump tax plan increased the deficit substantially, while at least 80% of the benefit went to the wealthiest individuals and corporations.
When one looks at the current makeup of the fascist-leaning state and national Republican leaders (Trump, McConnell, Hawley, Boebert, Jordan, Gaetz, Stefanik, Gosar, Gohmert, Kennedy, Santos, Green, Cruz, Abbott, and Tenney, just to name a few), it is not hard to see how we arrived where we are with the debt limit discussions. It seems as if the state and national Republican parties recruit the craziest, meanest, most uninformed, least-honest candidates they can find. When they get together it resembles a combination of a casting call for a Fellini film, and a “Mean Girls” reunion.
Those who forget history are bound to repeat it. Historically, America has a collective memory of about 80 years, after which it repeats its greatest mistakes. History states that when the last Americans to have fought fascism die out, the next authoritarian fascist movement is certain to emerge.
In the 1770s, Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against British oligarchs, that generation’s version of authoritarian fascism. Eighty years later, as that generation died out in the 1850s, the new authoritarian fascism of the Confederate South rose up and declared a war on Democracy. Over 600,000 Americans died to defeat homegrown fascism.
Eighty years after the Civil War, Americans again defeated fascism, both here at home (American Nazi Party) and overseas. In America’s defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Authoritarian Fascism, we lost almost a half-million people. And now, 80 years later, the cycle is repeating.
The present Republican Party is advocating taking back rights, banning books, whitewashing our uncomfortable history, and dehumanizing people who are “different.” They have made no bones of their acceptance of White Supremacist groups, and support of the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow our Democratic process. Some are even supporting Putin and other dictators as “strong” leaders — and they are strong leaders, in the eyes of weak people.
Throughout history, those fascist organizations that have attempted to destroy American Democracy have failed, and all are now seen by most of the civilized world as self-serving, misinformed, hateful and pure evil. Perhaps it is time for our Republican representatives to decide what side of history they wish to be on. Right now, their proposed policies and cuts align them more with the British, the Confederates, and the German Nazis than the Democratic principles that have guided our nation.