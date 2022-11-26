Someone once posited that when it comes to numbers most people lose track after seven. Many a golfer will be inclined to agree. We’ve all played with a duffer, let’s call him Shakey, who, after hitting his tee shot into a pond, topping a fairway wood, hitting short of the green, chili-dipping a chip and then three-putting, disgustedly mutters, “I had a seven!”
The Inquiring Taxpayer’s theory is that something similar to this number phenomenon works to the advantage of government officials (elected and unelected) who play with taxpayer money. Accordingly, the bigger the number, the less likely it is to be fully appreciated by the public. For handy reference, let’s call this The Rule of Seven.
Take city budgets for example. The city budgets of Geneva and Canandaigua are beyond the dollar amounts that most property owners deal with on a daily basis. Last year, Geneva’s budget was approximately $18.279 million and Canandaigua’s $16.713 million. Regarding these budgets, most property owners focus on a more manageable number: their property tax bill. Million dollar budgets may be the purview of finance committees, but that $1,400 tax bill is a very understandable reduction in one’s increasingly stressed checking account.
Of course, local municipal budgets are relative small potatoes compared to the “at least” $11 billion that Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the state Labor Department lost to fraudulent unemployment payments over a recent one-year period (that’s $11,000,000,000!) The Inquiring Taxpayer’s modified Rule Of Seven suggests that the average citizen is apt to be more immediately upset at the increased price of this year’s Thanksgiving turkey than at the massive abuse of taxpayer money. This despite the fact that $11 billion could pay for approximately 379 million inflation-roasted, 16-pound turkeys. With the ”at least” factored in, every American could enjoy cranberry sauce as well.
The money (your money, mind you) squandered by the NYS Labor Dept. is roughly equivalent to 314 Geneva/Canandaigua city budgets, yet those responsible for the travesty will likely suffer no more consequences than reading a damning report from the state Comptroller.
Here’s the thing. When you receive your city tax bill, not only are the numbers very real, but you know who is responsible. The mayor, city council, the city manager — they’re the ones who get the blame or the credit as the case may be. You can make phone calls, send emails, cast votes accordingly. But how about this $11 billion screw-up? Have those responsible been identified? Were they elected by the people? Will heads roll? Or will the faceless “system” be the whipping boy?
Then again, the news is not all bad. NYS owes the federal government approximately $8 billion for money borrowed to help fund the pandemic related surge in unemployment claims. Rather than repay the debt, our Governor and our legislature decided, among other things, to send us property owners rebate checks during the last year. Nice touch!
Of course, we taxpayers are still on the hook for the $8 billion debt (plus mounting interest). But heck, that debt amounts to incomprehensible billions. Meanwhile, Joe and Betty Homeowner got a nice check for a very comprehensible $250. That’s The Rule of Seven at work. It helps politicians to win elections. And Shakey to win golf matches.