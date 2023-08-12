”The unexamined life is not worth living.”
— Socrates
This year marks two significant anniversaries for me.
First, 55 years ago in 1968, I entered active duty as a new Air Force 2nd lieutenant stationed in Washington, D.C. I had planned to go to flight training, but my vision changed, and the Air Force assigned me to the Bolling Air Force Base plans’ office there. By 1971, I found I could qualify to fly, went to Navigator Flight School, earned my wings, and in 1972, I began to upgrade to the backseat of the F-4 Phantom II. That started my journey, which ended in Thailand in the spring of 1973.
Second, 50 years ago, I flew on the last F-4 combat mission of the Vietnam Air War on Aug. 15, 1973.
In my first month in Thailand, I had flown 18 combat missions against the Khmer Rouge, who were attempting to take over Cambodia. I was asked by someone at home in a letter, “How does it feel to kill people?” I almost died in an F-4 that barely avoided crashing on takeoff while loaded with 18,000 pounds of bombs.
It was vastly different from Washington, D.C.
I have thought about combat for more than 50 years. The moments in combat over Cambodia had been the center of my life for four months. I had flown 42 combat missions, and now that was passing. In the past, Americans often welcomed servicemen and women home with great thanks, but not from the Vietnam War. The earlier vets served because it was their duty as citizens to give back a part of their lives and abilities to this country that had given them so much. This idea is old-fashioned: If one receives much, one should give back in return — it is one’s duty.
Before I entered flying, I had yet to learn what duty meant. To me, it meant showing up for work daily. When I began flying training, I realized that it meant something more subtle: Dedication. Flying training opened my eyes to the demands of being a military member. Duty equaled demanding work. There is no coasting in combat. No taking the easy path and no giving up. Every time I went up in the F-4 over Cambodia, there was the chance I would not come back. In the brief time I flew combat, my life changed.
When the war ended, I missed the combat’s daily routine. My life centered on this routine. It defined who I was. I was doing the job I chose to do. No one forced me to go to the F-4. I shared this commitment with all those who went off in WWII to serve our nation.
Moreover, I knew that my actions were part of the overall effort. In combat, you cannot put yourself first; you weaken the team if you think your actions are more important than others. That is the key — the sense of obligation. Duty now defined me, followed by trust. You must be able to trust the men you serve with, and they must be able to trust you. Lastly, I learned about loyalty to something bigger than oneself. That was The Constitution, which all military members swear to uphold.
At that time, I took it all for granted.
Some folks have called combat veterans heroes today, but we felt we were doing our jobs. Recently, I understood our nation’s tremendous trust in me by allowing me to fly in the back seat of the F-4. It was more than doing my job. This trust demanded that I do it without reservation if I had to place my life in danger. When folks ask me what it was like to fly in combat, I tell them: It was the highest honor a man could ever receive. The oath to The Constitution is a sacred promise that should not be taken lightly.
And that, in the end, was what it was all about.