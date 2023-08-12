John E. Norvell is a frequent contributor to the Times oped section. He is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, decorated air combat veteran, and former assistant professor of military history at the Air Force Academy. He has written for The Washington Post and several newspapers and historical journals nationwide. His F-4 flying memoir, “Fighter ‘Gator,” is available on Amazon and other online sites. A 1966 graduate of Hobart, and a former alumni director at the college, he lives in Canandaigua and can be reached at jenorv66@gmail.com.