The recent press release from Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor and Police Chief Rich Martin about a change in police coverage seems to imply there is a current staffing crisis. That is far from the truth, as the shortage of officers and not filling positions in the village Police Department has been going on for more than four years.
This short staffing started after Chief David Christler retired in 2018.
Methodically, as positions became open in the NPD, those positions were not filled. Consequently, sergeants and officers were required and sometimes mandated to work overtime to cover these shortages. During this time, before the pandemic, the Newark PD maintained its history and reputation as a very good police agency to work for.
The concern and compassion for the officers, as stated in the release, is hypocrisy, as the mayor and Village Board have created this crisis. Then, they talk about hiring part-time officers. What a joke. Would anyone go to a part-time dentist or part-time doctor? I don’t think so.
During the election for mayor last November, it was well known that if Jonathan Taylor won, at least six to eight police department employees would leave their jobs with Newark PD. After all, don’t forget the police union endorsed Dave Christler for mayor (unrelated: the village DPW also endorsed Christler).
To come front and center for what a problem the mayor has today, no one will lateral transfer to the Newark PD. In the past, the Newark PD was the best place to work in Wayne County. This is no longer the case.
The morale at the Newark PD can’t get lower. The lack of respect from the mayor and Village Board is felt by all employees. Almost four years to settle a labor contract. For officers who are injured in the line of duty, their injuries are fought by the village every step of the way. This is what the mayor and his advisors wanted, and now they have it: a Newark PD that is destroyed.
The Newark PD was established by a positive vote of the residents. It can only be abolished by a vote of the residents.
The three most important areas for the success of any village are: a good fire department, a good police department, and good code enforcement. Where will Newark stand in the future?
The press release is misleading by an excellent writing of words. For example, it is stated that the Newark PD was short by one person when Inv. Jay Warren retired. This is an example as to how far out of reality the mayor and police chief are.
We used to have four sergeants; today, we have two. We had two investigators; today, we have one. We had nine patrol officers; today, we have eight.
We are down four positions total. If the rumors are true, we will lose three more officers by the end of this year and another in the first quarter of 2024.
What a wonderful victory for the mayor and his advisors. What will be the status of the village of Newark?
Does anyone think the mayor and Village Board will pass a resolution to abolish the Newark PD, which will require a vote of village residents? Time will tell.