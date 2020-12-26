Rise for Animals — formerly known as the New England Anti-Vivisection Society — recently alerted me to the plight of healthy, beautiful kittens that are suffering needlessly in cruel and wasteful experiments at the University of California–Irvine.
For over 32 years, researchers funded by a federal agency, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), have been studying deafness and auditory nerve stimulation on young kittens — even though these feline experiments haven’t provided any cures or any significant information for human hearing disorders.
Over and over, the kittens are intentionally deafened by injections. Their skulls are cut open. Electrodes are placed on their brains, after which they languish in lonely metal cages to recover from the surgeries for two weeks before they are again victimized in daily experiments that may continue for several months.
In some of the experiments, kittens are restrained by a harness inside small chambers surrounded with speakers. Food deprivation is used as a means to make the kittens behave as the experimenters want them to behave.
When the experiments end, the kittens are killed. According to Rise for Animals, “It is perhaps the most infuriating and upsetting part of this nightmare, because most of these kittens could be perfectly healthy with medical attention and loving care, but instead they are callously discarded like trash because the NIDCD no longer has a use for them.”
I have joined other concerned citizens to urge NIDCD to “stop the barbarous and unnecessary testing on kittens at the University of California-Irvine. But in the meantime, I urge you to require your research teams to make a good faith effort to adopt out these animal subjects. Rise for Animals has documented their intention to care for, shelter and find these kittens homes at their own expense. The time is now to do the right thing in the name of innocent animals, science and tax-paying citizens.”
A recent national survey by the Pew Research Center revealed that most Americans oppose a vivisection — the use of animals in research and experimentation that harms the animals. The kitten experiments at UC-Irvine alone have cost taxpayers $7.7 million.
If the kittens could be given the gift of life after the cruel ordeals they are subjected to, Rise for Animals believes that “once the cats heal from their wounds, they may be deaf, but they will be ready to play with toys, climb and pounce, and sleep soundly in the lap of someone who truly loves them.”
Rise for Animals rightly believes that “these outmoded studies aren’t the best — or even cheapest — way to undertake medical research. In fact, a host of modern alternatives to animal testing lead to more accurate, predictive information, expedite research findings, and save millions of animals from suffering.
Over the years, reliance on vivisection has been detrimental to human welfare. To cite just a few examples: Albert Sabin, one of the creators of the polio vaccine, admitted to a congressional committee that “work on prevention was delayed by an erroneous conception of the nature of the human disease, based on misleading experimental models in monkeys.” Manufacturers withdrew two of America’s most popular diet drugs, after a major study confirmed that many healthy women had developed serious heart valve defects from using the drugs. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official explained that “no one had initially thought to examine patients’ hearts because animal studies had never revealed heart abnormalities.” Because animal experiments failed to establish tobacco’s link to lung cancer, warning labels on cigarettes were delayed for many years.
The efforts of anti-vivisection societies, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and other humane organizations, in their endeavors to abolish vivisection have found support from many scientists, physicians, nurses, veterinarians and others who regard vivisection the same way as the famed psychoanalyst C.G. Jung: “During my medical education I found vivisection horrible, barbarous and above all unnecessary.” Or, as Linn Pulis, a polio victim, concluded, “I would not want to promote research on animals — fortunately, only my back is twisted, not my mind.”
Some vivisectionists have later regretted their actions, including former researcher Donald Barnes who referred to cruelty to animals in research labs as “conditioned ethical blindness.”
All of the above is applicable to the exploitation of animals used in studies of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. These studies have produced inconclusive results. Dr. Anthony Fauci, an internationally recognized expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, believes that attempts to transfer research results from tests on animals to humans have been largely unsuccessful. The progress that has been made on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines is the result of using human volunteers, studies of human cells and tissues, and other humane research techniques.
The sooner we recognize that cruel experiments on animals are an unnecessary waste of time, resources, and lives, the better off all of us will be.