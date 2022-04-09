I commend Finger Lakes Times reporter Mike Hibbard for his compelling, thorough and gripping three-part series detailing allegations of emotional, sexual and physical abuse, as well as negligent care ranging from rotten food to shoddy medical service, at Freedom Village USA.
While this facility, which opened in Yates County in 1981, closed in 2019, there doubtless are other residential juvenile facilities elsewhere where residents are subjected to the same kinds of horrors that young people experienced at that local facility. This is why the Freedom Village Experience Team established the “We Warned Them” campaign to support legislation and policies that would help prevent the abuses that are commonplace at under-regulated facilities throughout America. The team also recognizes the important role of the news media in exposing wrongdoing at such places.
The Finger Lakes Times series reveals that places like Freedom Village, USA will go to great lengths to prevent disclosure of or interference with the terrible things that often occur at such facilities. Juvenile facilities are just one example of this. The same can be said about far too many of our penal institutions, nursing homes, and facilities housing people who are severely mentally ill or developmentally disabled.
The same can be said about animal research labs, puppy mills, slaughterhouses, and other places where helpless animals are subjected to unspeakable cruelties.
During many of the years that Freedom Village USA was harming its students, the Humane Society of Yates County was fighting an uphill battle in its efforts to prompt Yates County law enforcement to hold the puppy mill industry accountable.
I wasn’t aware of the abuses at Freedom Village until I read Hibbard’s articles. Similarly, I wasn’t aware of the puppy mill situation in Yates County prior to reading a letter to the editor published in the Penn Yan Chronicle-Express on June 25, 2003. The letter was written by Michele Scarpechi VanCoppenolle, then-vice president of HSYC, describing her visit to an unlicensed puppy mill in Milo. She observed “about 60 small breed dogs housed in a cold filthy barn. They lived in undersized homemade rabbit type cages that were lined up against the barn wall. There were four to five dogs in each cage. The dogs stood on wire that was caked with fecal matter. They had no bedding. The barn was not heated, and the dogs were shivering in the cold. The cages were so small that the dogs’ heads were hitting the wire on the cage top.”
“Dogs who would normally have white fur were dark brown, stained with feces and urine. Dogs had fur that was severely matted. Some had bald patches. There were two dogs that had eye infections that caused their eyes to be sealed shut. The dogs’ nails were so long that they curled around like tiny hooks and were growing into the pads of their feet,” VanCoppenolle wrote.
Many puppy mill dogs are “debarked,” whereby steel rods or scissors are forced into a dog’s throat to destroy the vocal cords, usually without anesthesia or a veterinarian.
The puppy mill owner gave VanCoppenolle a debarked dog who sounded like a frog when she tried to bark. The dog also had a grapefruit-sized hernia on her abdomen caused by so many forced pregnancies. She was blind because of untreated eye infections.
The Yates County Sheriff’s Office declined to arrest the owner for cruelty to animals. When the Humane Society filed formal cruelty charges, the case was not pursued by the District Attorney’s Office. The puppy mill owner was even allowed to maintain possession of the dogs.
Over the years, I have been unsuccessful in my attempts to persuade Yates County Sheriff Ronald Spike to close down unlicensed dog breeding facilities. A succession of district attorneys declined to prosecute puppy mill cases. To the best of my knowledge, no puppy mill operator has ever been arrested or prosecuted for cruelty to animals in Yates County.
Compared with Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties, Yates County has a very poor record for preventing cruelty to animals or for arresting and prosecuting people who violate state laws that prohibit such cruelty.
Many years ago, the HSYC had its own licensed cruelty investigator and had a task force to document puppy mill abuses and to create public awareness of these abuses. In recent years, however, while HSYC operates a good animal shelter and adoption program, it no longer has a cruelty investigator or a puppy mill task force.
In a Sept. 23, 2017, letter to Yates County Sheriff Spike, I wrote, “I don’t think I am being unreasonable when I urge you to improve the way you deal with crimes against animals, who are also worthy of moral and legal consideration. I believe God and Jesus hear their cries of pain and want us to protect them from harm. But since animals cannot call 911 for assistance, we need to go the extra mile on their behalf.”
I received no response.
The puppy mill situation in Yates County and the abuse of students at Freedom Village when it operated in Yates County are symptoms of the same evils, including the abuse of power that exists when the victims — whether they be animals or vulnerable people — cannot protect themselves against cruelty and exploitation. That is why reading the FLT series on Freedom Village USA has strengthened my resolve to continue my advocacy on behalf of both vulnerable people and animals.
Because cruelty is usually directed toward the powerless, abuse of animals and abuse of vulnerable people often go hand in hand. Many of the worst crimes against people were committed by people with histories of cruelty to animals. We need to strongly oppose injustice and cruelty wherever it exists (that now includes the need to fully support Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s horrifying aggression).