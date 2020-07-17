A recent injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe blocked New York from enforcing its 25% capacity limit for indoor religious services. Sharpe ruled that religious institutions must be allowed to have the 50% indoor capacity limit that restaurants and businesses are allowed, while also barring the state from enforcing any capacity limit on outdoor religious services.
Sharpe said: “These secular businesses/activities threaten the state’s interest in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to a similar or greater degree than those of plaintiffs, and demonstrate that the 25% indoor capacity limitation on houses of worship is underinclusive and triggers strict scrutiny review.”
The judge also said Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave preferential treatment to other groups by encouraging people to participate in the mass protests that followed the death of George Floyd, even though protesters largely disregarded face mask and social distancing requirements.
“Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio could have just as easily discouraged protests, short of condemning their message, in the name of public health and exercised discretion to suspend enforcement for public safety reasons instead of encouraging what they knew was a flagrant disregard of the outdoor limits and social distancing rules. They could also have been silent. But by acting as they did, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment.”
Sharpe’s injunction came at the request of two Society of Saint Pius X priests from the North Country and three Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish synagogues, who contended New York was applying an illegal double standard to religious institutions, in violation of plaintiffs First and Fourteenth amendment rights.
I agree with Sharpe’s decision because from a legal standpoint the state had discriminated against churches, mosques, synagogues and similar places of worship.
But from a moral standpoint, I would expect religious facilities to adhere to the highest standards for protecting their congregations and their communities. Many houses of worship stopped indoor gatherings even before they were required to do so. The state Catholic Conference, which represents Catholic dioceses throughout New York, did not participate in the lawsuit. According to a spokesperson for the Catholic Conference, “Our intention is to continue to follow state guidance regardless of this decision as a matter of prudential judgment. We must prioritize the health and well being of our congregants, clergy and parish staff above all.”
The state-imposed restrictions are intended to protect all of us from the coronavirus, not to curtail civil liberties. But during such pandemics, some freedoms have to be curtailed. When large social protests disregard public health and safety mandates, intervention is necessary. People can peacefully protest while still practicing social distancing. I don’t agree with the “social justice trumps social distancing” slogan, because I believe that enforcing social distancing during this pandemic is social justice.
Notwithstanding Sharpe’s ruling — which retains the state’s social distancing requirements — religious institutions should also continue to offer remote religious services and other alternatives for people who are unable to attend indoor services or who are uncomfortable about attending them.
Myself, I adhere to Jesus’ teaching that when we pray we can always go to our own room or to other places where we can pray to God privately and recite the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:1-15.)
And whether we pray in private or in a church, synagogue, mosque or other house of worship, I believe the worship God appreciates the most is our incorporation of what Jesus said about righteous living, when he gave the Sermon on the Mount, into the way we treat people, animals and the environment that sustains us all.
The First Amendment to our Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The Fourteenth Amendment made the Bill of Rights, including the First Amendment, applicable to the states.
In his June 26 FLT letter to the editor, Brian Neilson was justifiably disturbed to see an online statement from Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor Jodi Dean who wrote, “I hope that people fighting for justice across the country burn the police stations down.” Geneva City Council member Laura Salamendra responded with, “Let it burn, let it burn, let it burnnnnn.”
I’m glad Neilson used his constitutional right to speak out about such reckless, appalling utterances.
I believe The New York Times recently disrespected the constitutional right of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) to call for using the military to stop the mayhem that has spiraled out of control in many cities if states or localities are unable or unwilling to restore order. The NYT headlined Cotton’s essay “Send In The Troops” and published it on June 3. On June 5, a NYT Editors’ note said the essay should not have been published because, among other reasons, “the tone of the essay in places is needlessly harsh and falls short of the thoughtful approach that advances useful debate.”
I believe Cotton made some good points, but even if I disagreed with his viewpoints, he had the right to express them. I believe the justification provided by the NYT for disavowing the essay are flimsy and unpersuasive. (Both the essay and the NYT‘s reasons for disavowing it are accessible online for anyone seeking further information.)
Both our constitutional rights and our responsibilities to ensure these rights aren’t abused should be maintained during the disturbing and frightening times we are living in.