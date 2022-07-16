On behalf of the Geneva Green Committee (GGC), I would like to clarify remarks I made at the last City Council meeting with the following:
When Council adopted a ban on the use of synthetic pesticides, the GGC was under pressure from outspoken critics of city practices. Council can expect that same response again if the practice of spraying is reinstituted. Support for a ban on synthetic pesticides has been widespread. At the time, we had not realized how heavily the Department of Public Works relied on spraying glyphosate (Round-Up) to maintain the Lakefront Park. Council could have provided the support needed for a transition to more sustainable practices by hiring more staff and ensuring access to water. Instead, what Mayor Valentino termed “an army of volunteers” came forward.
Indiscriminate spraying and drought have killed many of the flowering perennials that the city put in, leaving large areas of the lakefront park that need mulching. Without easy access to mulch, weeds will always be problematic no matter how many weeders volunteer. Volunteers have purchased and installed new plantings, but without the city providing regular watering, those plants died. Volunteers can only do so much.
At the behest of Councilor Regan, Council set aside the funds for purchasing a steam weeder, a technology that could replace synthetic chemicals for weed control. DPW Director Joe Venuti found a steam weeder and would have purchased it, but after a GGC column published in February mentioned the emissions of two-cycle engines, he noted the steam weeder has a two-cycle engine and that the vehicle’s fuel consumption is a concern. We now hesitate to promote a steam weeder if DPW doesn’t want it. Council should consult with DPW to ascertain its wishes.
As an alternative, Councilor Regan suggested the weed-flamer, a cost-effective tool that would be entirely appropriate for weeding the riprap along the lakefront shore and along sidewalk cracks. Measures can be put in place to assure public safety. If Councilor Salone had spoken up, he could have told Council that he uses flame-weeding at the city’s ballpark.
Councilors questioned if the GGC has sufficient expertise. The former director of Cornell’s Integrated Pest Management program and chair of the Town of Geneva’s Sustainability Committee, Jennifer Grant, is a regular attendee at GGC meetings. We reached out to Lynn Sosnoskie, Cornell’s Weed Ecology and Management specialist, who said there is no one solution, but a combination of approaches works best.
Councilors asked for clearer guidance on the ban on spraying at the lakefront park and the city’s playing fields. We support this ban except in emergencies involving harmful or highly invasive species such as poison ivy and Tree of Heaven, an invasive non-native that hosts the spotted lanternfly. We should follow NYS guidelines for schools and daycare centers which prohibit the use of synthetic pesticides “when the problem can be managed with allowed products ... or methods (even when it takes time to learn and practice pesticide alternatives) ... (and) when the pesticide application would be for purely aesthetic (non-emergency) reasons.”
Councilors asked if more benign products can be used for spraying. Grant reviewed the chemicals used by the city’s contractor in a June 2021 application and found the contractor had stopped using glyphosate and instead used glufosinate, a product she described as “a synthetic mimic of a biological product.” To the best of our knowledge, at the urging of DPW, the city’s contractor in any subsequent spraying uses this product. However, most synthetic products and even some “organic” products are considered hazardous. Signs notifying the public of a spraying event are mandated by New York state.
Our recommendations:
• As soon as possible, purchase the city’s own watering vehicle and pay DPW staff to water regularly.
• Provide mulch onsite for the use of volunteer weeders and a place where weeders can dispose of weeds.
• Create a seasonal six-month position — not for a mower or summer intern but for an experienced gardener to work in the park and downtown, someone who’s knowledgeable about plants and could oversee volunteers. The city needs an arborist. Perhaps the two positions could be combined.
• Set aside funds every fall for purchasing replacement plants.