Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. was executed recently in Mississippi. He had been on death row since 2001. Wanda Farris, the mother of Loden’s victim, 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray, attended the execution. Before the lethal injections started, Loden, 58, said he was “deeply remorseful.” Loden had no prior criminal history. Gray had been stranded with a flat tire when Loden, a Marine Corps recruiter, drove by.
Loden pleaded guilty to forcing the girl into his van, and then raping and sexually assaulting her for almost four hours before fatally strangling her. The following afternoon, Loden was found lying by the side of the road with the words “I’m sorry” carved into his chest, and self-inflicted lacerations on his wrists.
In my correspondence with Loden, we mostly discussed our mutual interest in current events and history. He also shared some of his military experience. In one of his letters, Loden wrote that military personnel who were in combat should have a transitional therapeutic program to help them readjust to normal life prior to being reassigned or discharged. Our correspondence was sporadic. I had not heard from Loden for about three of four years prior to his execution.
Loden enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school in 1982. His commanding officer described him as “a poster Marine” and “the hardest charging Marine I have ever had work for me.” He served in combat during Operation Desert Storm. He was a highly decorated Marine, eventually reaching the rank of gunnery sergeant. Loden’s unit was attacked often. He witnessed many combat deaths, including that of a close friend.
Loden’s wife said that his friend’s death and other traumatic combat experiences changed him. He began abusing alcohol and other drugs, had nightmares and flashbacks and started fights. Loden became less social, felt anxious in crowds and distanced himself from family and friends.
After his deployment, he was transferred a number of times. One of his assignments was as an instructor for the Marine Corps’ Anti-Terrorism Security Team. In Virginia, Loden met his third wife. His two previous marriages ended in divorce. He had a daughter with his third wife, and the family moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi after Loden received orders to work as a recruiter there.
Loden’s wife told him she planned on going her separate way. That night, Loden committed the horrifying crimes for which he was executed.
Whether or not he experienced what a psychologist called a localized episode of “dissociative amnesia” when he raped and suffocated his victim, there can be no excuse for Loden’s crimes. But considering all of the above, as well as documented information that he was physically and sexually abused as a child, I wish that Mississippi’s governor had commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment.
But I can understand why Wanda Farris, Leesa Gray’s mother who witnessed Loden’s execution, would disagree with me. Farris said she forgave Loden years ago and “I don’t particularly want to see somebody die. But I do believe in the death penalty. I do believe in justice.”
After the execution, Mississippi prison Commissioner Burt Cain told the news media Loden died peacefully with “no glitch, no problem.” Loden was reportedly “upbeat and cheerful” when he shared his plentiful last meal of his favorite foods with Marc McClure, the prison’s warden. Cain also visited with Loden.
You may be surprised by the fact that a condemned inmate and a prison warden dined together. This practice was introduced by Cain when he was appointed to be the director of Mississippi’s prison system.
When Cain was Louisiana State Prison’s warden, he was determined that the execution protocol be as humane and trauma-free as possible. Several inmates accepted Cain’s invitation to share their final meal with him. The inmates and warden could share the meal by themselves. If they wished, the inmates could also invite other guests for feasting, prayer, and singing with the warden and his guests.
For most states that use lethal injection, only one intravenous line is used, but Cain used a protocol so that if one line became clogged, a backup line would allow the lethal fluids to flow unimpeded.
Among other measures designed to prevent a botched or painful execution, Cain advised inmates to drink plenty of fluids because a greater volume of fluids helps keep the veins from collapsing and will help facilitate the insertion of the intravenous lines. One mother, just before her son’s execution, told Cain, “We’ve had a fine visit, and we just want to thank you for the kindness and dignity you’ve shown us.” Cain was the first warden in Louisiana to permit contact visits for death row inmates, not only just prior to their executions, but also even before execution dates were set.
Although I am usually not a supporter of the death penalty, I believe that when it is used, inmates should be able to die with dignity. Loden was able to die peacefully and with dignity. Loden told his victim’s mother, “For the past 20 years, I’ve tried to do a good deed every single day to make up for the life I took from this world. I know these are mere words and cannot erase the damage I did. If today brings you nothing else, I hope you get peace and closure.”
