On October 1, 1943, Adolf Hitler ordered the roundup and deportations of all Jews residing in Nazi-occupied Denmark. The Danish resistance movement, assisted and supported by a majority of Danish Christians, evacuated 7,742 of Denmark’s 8,200 Jews to nearby neutral Sweden, where the Jewish refugees were warmly welcomed.
During the 3½ years of Nazi occupation prior to Hitler’s orders for the “final solution of the Jewish problem” in Denmark, Danish Jews were not persecuted like Jews in other Nazi-occupied countries. Although Denmark’s King Christian was prepared to urge all Danes to wear a degrading yellow star and would even wear one himself, the Nazis recognized public sentiment in Denmark and never required Danish Jews to wear the stars.
Denmark during World War II is a memorable example of good, evil and combinations of both in a country the Nazis regarded as a “model protectorate.”
How was it possible for someone like SS Gruppenführer Werner Best, the Nazi plenipotentiary in Denmark who earlier had a role in anti-Semitic and other brutalities and massacres in other Nazi-occupied countries, to not only facilitate the rescue of Danish Jews but also to persuade even a monster like Adolf Eichmann to spare the lives of the small number of Danish Jews who did not escape to Sweden?
Hannah Arendt, in her book “Eichmann in Jerusalem,” wrote: “Politically and psychologically, the most interesting aspect of this incident is perhaps a role played by the German authorities in Denmark and their obvious sabotage of orders from Berlin. It is the only case we know of in which the Nazis met with open native resistance, and the result seems to have been that those exposed to it changed their minds. ... They had met resistance based on principle, and as their ‘toughness’ melted like butter in the sun, they had even begun to show a few timid beginnings of genuine courage.”
Danish historian Bo Lidegaard pursued Arendt’s perceptions in his book, “Countrymen: The untold story of how Denmark’s Jews escaped the Nazis, of the courage of their fellow Danes — and of the extraordinary role of the SS.” Lidegaard emphasized, “We are not talking about a group of especially ‘soft’ Nazis but of men who all bore their personal share of responsibility for monstrosities elsewhere in occupied Europe.”
The rescue of Denmark’s Jews was “the first time you saw a whole people rise up as one against the disgrace of racial persecution,” according to Erik Seidenfaden — a Danish journalist, resistance fighter and leader of the Danish Press Service in Sweden during the war. But the rescue of Danish Jews would have been impossible without some degree of Nazi complicity. Were Best and other German officials really unaware that over 7,000 Jews were suddenly traveling to the same locale where 900 boats were transporting them to Sweden?
Best secretly authorized his naval attaché to negotiate with Swedish officials to accept Denmark’s Jews. Yes, Best dutifully issued Hitler’s order to round up the Jews for deportation. Yes, Best asked Danish officials to help implement Hitler’s orders, but Best recognized that these officials would then take action to assure that Hitler’s orders would be sabotaged. And Best did not retaliate against the Danish population who helped their Jewish countrymen to escape to Sweden.
Shortly after publication of “Countrymen,” Alexander Bodin Saphir produced a play, “The Tailor’s Tale,” based on the experiences of Saphir’s grandfather, Raphael Bodin, who was a Jewish tailor in Copenhagen during the Nazi occupation.
In 1943, Best, notwithstanding Nazi prohibitions against Germans from supporting Jewish businesses, was measured for a new suit at a Jewish owned tailor shop where Saphir’s grandfather worked. According to Saphir, “I imagine my grandfather taking measurements and calling them out to Nathan, who noted them down on a small index card to be filed away. I imagine him trying to stop his hands from shaking and sweating as he stuck pins into the trouser hems of a man who symbolized everything evil in occupied Europe. And I imagine his astonishment when the Nazi, upon returning to collect his new garment, turned to the two Jewish men and warned them that a roundup of the Jews was imminent, telling them to flee. They took the warning seriously and set about telling everyone they knew. Thanks to this, as well as a subsequent warning by Rabbi Marcus Melchior, the vast majority of Denmark’s Jews escaped the Nazis, and the terrible fate of the camps.”
Best’s orders for the roundup would specify that if Jews refused to unlock their doors to Germans pounding on them, the homes were not to be entered forcefully. Best made sure that Jews who for whatever reasons didn’t evacuate knew to keep their doors locked. And the Jews who were rounded up were sent to a concentration camp where conditions were awful but without gas chambers. Most of the Danish Jews who were rounded up were sent to this camp and survived their ordeal.
If someone like Werner Best, a protégé of Heinrich Himmler and a prominent member of Hitler’s inner circle, was willing to “hazard all” to do the right thing, here is an important message for us today. No matter what we have done in the past which causes us shame, we can at least make some amends by doing the opposite of past wrongful actions or inactions that now trouble our consciences.
The manner in which Danish Jews were rescued during World War II’s holocaust reinforces my belief that whether we pray in private or pray in a church, synagogue, mosque or other house of worship, the worship God appreciates the most is our incorporation of what Jesus said about righteous living and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” into the way we treat people, animals, and the environment that sustains us all.