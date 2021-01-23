A recent Finger Lakes Times weekly poll asked readers to rate President Donald Trump’s four years in office.
A Bad President: Trump weakened protections for our most vulnerable citizens, especially nursing home residents. Although Trump succeeded in improving many benefits and services for veterans, he was too silent about the awful conditions at VA nursing homes that were revealed during his presidency.
Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency became an obstacle for environmentalists. The Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts were laxly enforced. He disregarded the need to preserve and value our national parks and wilderness areas. Trump wrongly ridiculed efforts to deal with global warming. He weakened enforcement of the federal Animal Welfare Act, failed to support bipartisan animal protection bills in Congress, and expressed contempt for animals in some of his tweets.
He granted pardons to undeserving cronies, filled some of his cabinet’s leadership with unqualified people, often undermined and disrespected his own COVID panel’s social distancing and face mask recommendations, betrayed our Kurdish allies, and sometimes governed tyrannically. Trump even referred to Congressional Republicans who disagreed with any of his policies as “scumbags” and “traitors.”
A Good President: Trump deserved to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his success in establishing friendships between Israel and several nations that had been Israel’s enemies. I strongly supported Trump’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and to otherwise stand up for Israel. In several other Middle East matters, including withdrawal from the disastrous Iran nuclear agreement, Trump acted wisely.
Trump — for better or worse — fulfilled many of his campaign promises. He kept us out of new wars and took measures to reduce America’s involvement in the seemingly unwinnable conflicts in Afghanistan. He deserves some of the credit for rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, the economic prosperity prior to the pandemic, measures taken to stop some countries from taking advantage of the United States, and successes in combating international terrorism.
He spoke out and took some necessary actions against the rioters in several American cities and spoke out against those mayors and governors who tolerated this anarchy — although I believe Trump should also have invoked The Insurrection Act when local officials were unable or unwilling to deal with the mayhem.
His selection of Nikki Haley as our ambassador to the United Nations was an excellent choice. And Trump improved security at our southern border with Mexico.
I can think of other things he did right and did wrong, but in this essay I just want to emphasize the need for a balanced perspective about Trump. I hope the Joe Biden administration will reverse what Trump did wrong, while not reversing his meritorious accomplishments.
My friends include people who voted against Trump and people who voted for him. Just as we shouldn’t judge most Biden supporters by the havoc wreaked by some of his supporters during last year’s rioting, we shouldn’t judge most Trump supporters by the terrible things some of his supporters did when they stormed the Capitol this month.
Sadly, we are experiencing a destructive culture war between liberals and conservatives and between Trump’s opponents and supporters that has not only divided our country but has also often caused rifts in families and among friends.
I am a conservative in my opposition to proposals to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court, add new states to the United States, relax our southern border security, defund the police, and to adopt a “Medicare For All” that would replace private health insurance and existing governmental programs such as Medicaid. However, I support keeping and improving “Obamacare.” I’m glad Trump didn’t succeed in abolishing it.
On abortion issues, I have mixed feelings but I am not opposed to the possibility of a Supreme Court reexamination of Roe v Wade and whether abortion policies are best left to the states. I realize this is a complex and difficult issue but considering that all too often abortion is regarded as an acceptable form of birth control and birth selection — although most people with Down Syndrome are gentle, likable, productive and law abiding they are frequently aborted and denied the right to life — I believe we can do better than this. More emphasis should be on preventing unwanted pregnancies rather than terminating them.
Conservatives and liberals need to work together to advance animal rights, environmental conservation, protection of vulnerable people from abuse and neglect and yes, to improve our penal institutions and our criminal justice system, too. We also need to advance the rights of terminally ill patients to physician assisted death to stop prolonged, incurable suffering.
There is sometimes a blur between conservative and liberal ideologies. For example, I accept the belief of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) that “Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, or use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way.” Some would call this a radical creed. But when I decided to be baptized several years ago, one of my reasons for this decision is my belief in the Gospel of The Holy Twelve that reveals God’s compassion is not just for humans, and that reveals Jesus as the Messiah, taught us, among other lessons, an animal protection doctrine that is similar to the beliefs of today’s animal rights movement.
As individuals and as a unified nation, I believe there are times to be liberal and times to be conservative. We all need to listen to viewpoints different from our own and work together to make a good country even better. This is not a time for vindictiveness. One of the ways to heal would be to focus on our agreements and common goals. During challenging times that include COVID-19, we really are all in this together. By “all,” I’m referring to people, animals, and the earth we all travel, the air we all breathe, and the water we all drink.
Going back in time, the election of 1800 was bitter and contentious. The final choice had to be made in the U.S. House of Representatives. It took 35 ballots before Thomas Jefferson received the necessary majority. At his inauguration, Jefferson urged: “Let us, then, fellow citizens, unite with one heart and one mind, let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things.” Words of wisdom for all of us in 2021.