Some people collect baseball cards. I am now a collector of American Airlines electronic tickets. They testify to a three-day nightmare in the Munich, Germany airport.
We arrived early on Aug. 16, checked our luggage at the gate, entered the plane with one small bag and waited for takeoff. And waited and waited.
The engines wouldn’t start, and the air conditioning spewed out hot air. After about five hours on the tarmac, we had to deplane and were herded into a small area to wait in line for another four hours, while three persons attempted to rebook almost 200 people.
Our checked luggage was missing. Our flight home was scheduled for the next afternoon. The American Airlines agent stated a reservation had been made for us at a nearby hotel. We were given a bottle of water and a meal voucher. When we arrived at the hotel, we found ourselves among 40 other passengers, vying for the 20 available rooms. The hotel staff told us American Airlines had not called for any reservations. We were lucky. We got a room.
We arrived the next day and went through the same process and waited to board the plane. And waited and waited. Many passengers had connecting flights they would miss. The plane had not been fixed, and we were instructed to return to the same small, hot area to be rebooked again.
At that point, a young woman began shouting at the gate agents. More joined in anger, demanding to see someone in authority. One family was trying to get home for a funeral, small children were crying, people were running out of diapers, medicine and patience. Elderly were abandoned in wheelchairs. Soon German police entered the area with assault weapons and the protesting stopped.
We all went through the rebooking process again, this time without water. However, our luggage had been found.
After about two hours in line, I was given another couple’s passports and told we were booked into the airport’s hotel. The American Airlines attendant found our passports and assured me again that they had called ahead and made reservations for us. It was a distance away, so I asked for mobility assistance for my 94-year-old husband. It proved to be Divine assistance.
We arrived at the Hilton airport hotel and were told that nobody from American Airlines had called. Our only option was to pay for the room and try to get reimbursed. Although the staff seemed concerned about our plight, they were adamant. Then our Croatian assistant took over. She led us to a quiet area and returned to American Airlines and came back with a signed document from an authorized agent. We got a room, dinner and breakfast.
Our electronic tickets showed a morning departure on Lufthansa but a check-in revealed another change. We were told the Frankfurt airport had been shut down due to storms. The staff apologized for the wait. In spite of their own crisis, they helped us book a United Airlines flight, and we were able to fly the friendly skies and get home safely.
Our three-day nightmare taught us some valuable lessons:
1. People from different places, cultures, races and languages come together to help each other in a crisis.
2. Teenagers have big hearts. Many sat on the floor for hours so adults could have seats.
3. Smiles build friendships. After three days, we were waving at new friends in the airport.
4. People should be treated with dignity at all times, not herded like cattle.
5. Trust must be earned, whether it be a person or a corporation. A lie is a lie! Shame on the American Airline agents who said they made reservations just to get rid of us.
6. Cherish the people who assist others. It wasn’t a corporate executive who came to our assistance. It was a Croatian woman who cared enough to go the extra mile to make sure we were safe. It was she who said, “God bless you.”
And He did!