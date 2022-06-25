We need solutions, ideas, suggestions about young people killing people, not rhetoric, empty catch phrases, or statistics found on a website by columnists Pete Mitchell and minister Cameron Miller recently printed in this paper. They chose to blame the evil gun, though Miller is at least somewhat honest by blaming law-abiding people that have demon spirits if they choose to question gun laws.
Neither Mitchell nor Miller discuss those evil, brutal, disconnected from society, sociopathic killers in Buffalo and Texas. They ask nothing about contributing factors such as where were the family and friends and how did these young killers get thousands of dollars to complete the carnage?
Mitchell blames the often-used, society-approved “weapons of war” and the NRA. He also writes that people who have a gun collection may have a mental illness. I certainly would not state this about Pete Mitchell if he had photos of street boxers or had a collection of kitchen knives in his house. Fists and knives kill more people in this country than all rifles each year.
Both rather dismiss mental health treatment and more resources to address people at need calling law-abiding gun owners mentality ill if people question laws that do not work with evil, calculating, determined killers.
How did the red-flag laws work in Broome County when the Buffalo killer threatened to massacre his class graduation and kill himself and he was taken for a short evaluation and released with no follow-up? They present no solutions. They point fingers, demonize people and blame the gun.
Do they blame the motor vehicle when there is a fatal DWI crash? Minister Cameron Miller should use caution and perhaps some historical common sense, because in the name of religion, tens of millions have been slaughtered.
My solutions:
• One main door to enter schools. Most of our public buildings have this. At least two armed police officers at each school. Some of you do not want police at your school — until there is a problem. Vote on this expense each year with the school budget.
• Mandatory jail and prison sentences for convicted criminals using a firearm. What happened to the New York City laws?
• More inpatient, secure evaluation mental health treatment facilities to examine and thoroughly treat people who threaten to kill others or hurt themselves. A few long-term facilities are needed again but not to warehouse people.
Both Mitchell and Miller will write again about “gun violence and gun safety.” I request they address their actual goal, which is gun confiscation.