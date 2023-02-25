I read somewhere that there are about 250,000 species of plants worldwide — I also found a number nearly twice that amount. The former claims that about 3% of plant species (8,000) “behave as weeds.” I don’t know why but that struck me as odd. An itty-bitty 3% accounting for a whopping 8,000 of something? Imagine if 3% of humanity behaved as weeds. Merriam-Webster defines “weed” as an “obnoxious growth, thing, or person.” Drawing that parallel would explain a lot about our world.
The “World Population Clock” (a first for me, too) has humanity, as of this printing, pegged at 8 billion people, give or take what … a million? Two million? If my math is correct, 3% of 8 billion is 240 million. So, if just 3% of the species Homo sapiens act as do 3% of the world’s plant species, there could be somewhere around 240 million “obnoxious” people mixed in with the rest of us delightful folks. That’s about 1 in 30. I recall about that same number of kids accommodating each of my K-8 grammar school classrooms. Thirty. And in every one of those classrooms, I recall at least one obnoxious character. Suddenly, peculiar has turned to intrigue.
What makes a plant a weed? When a plant’s “undesirable qualities outweigh its good qualities,” it is considered a weed. That’s simple enough. So, I’ll conclude from this that when a person’s undesirable qualities outweigh their good qualities, they may also be considered a weed. When a child on a teeter-totter takes pleasure in tormenting his counterpart, holding him aloft and at bay, my conclusion is that a weed has identified itself. And when the child in question remains stationary, board and butt rooted to the ground, the object of his folly helplessly teetering in the elevated position, he’s not just a weed, he’s an obnoxious weed.
It’s often said that children sprout up like weeds. But growing in stature and growing objectionably are not quite the same. Actually, they’re opposites. The former is about character building; the latter is trading marbles with the Devil, the Devil’s nature being the darker side of human nature. And once the bargaining begins, it never ends with the “aggies.”
It’s said that in nature there are no weeds, that it’s human activity that’s responsible for weeds. Well, sure. If not for humans, who’d point out the weeds? Weeds are the product of human design. Weeds are objectionable because they bring displeasure — to us. In the absence of humans, what we call “weeds” are just another plant. If the quantity of weed-eliminating chemicals on store shelves is any indication of where we stand on weeds, one would think the battle won. Of course, we know otherwise. It’s the same with people. Weeds have been sown into humanity but, there’s nothing on store shelves that would restore them to their original beauty.
There are places in this world untouched by human activity, undisturbed and free to evolve as nature intends. But there’s another nature, equally unpredictable. Human nature. From the moment we’re born, we’re nurtured; for the rest of our lives, we will be “nurtured.” The question is: Who will be doing the nurturing?
It’s hard enough to get 12 jurors to agree, let alone a whole community. I don’t believe it’s in our nature to agree, to come together in unity for the betterment of all. This is our struggle. Fighting the elements of human nature. Pushing back on the things that confuse and confound us should be everyone’s fight. Trading marbles with the Devil has never proven worthy.
Look around you. It’s the Lenten Season. Are we honestly engaging in spiritual awareness, the one common thread that brings us all together? When’s the last time you contemplated the reality of your own existence, a tiny speck in the cosmos. A momentary spark.
One has to wonder if anyone gets up in the morning and puts his head on straight. I can only wonder what 8 billion people walking around with their heads on straight would look like.
