My mother defined the phrase rabble-rouser. She was the head of the Democratic party in our small city. Her reputation always preceded her because she was extremely vocal, publicly stating her ideals, some of which she probably held since she had been in the fourth grade. She was twice approached about running for mayor and worked on John F. Kennedy’s campaign; she was one of the few people from our city invited to his inauguration. She worked equally hard to get Bobby Kennedy elected in his run for the New York Senate. I was very proud of her for standing up for what she believed. The most important thing was that her agenda was always completely transparent. There never were any surprises.
When I read about new City Councilor Laura Salamendra sitting during the Pledge, I thought to myself, “Here we go again.” Ms. Salamendra chose to do something she knew was controversial. The article in the paper, of course, referenced Colin Kaepernick, and why wouldn’t it?
I wonder, though, if Ms. Salamendra, during her campaign, happened to mention to those whose vote she was courting that she would remain seated every time people recited the Pledge. Her job is to represent all the people in her ward and not pull a stunt like this at her first Council meeting that just may have surprised people who voted for her without knowing this tidbit. I would imagine this would include some veterans who put their lives on the line for our country and parents who have proudly watched their children join the military and do the same. The flag kinda sorta represents that. To me, this was just a case of someone saying, “Look at me, look at me!”
As for the rest of us, I’m wondering what other surprises are in store since she thought this grandstanding move was acceptable. Or will she put her ego aside and actually do what she said she would — i.e. address poverty and slum lords to name just a few of her concerns.
Which brings me to our newly elected mayor. With the majority voting for him, he now represents all of Geneva. He said that he didn’t believe the situation with Salamendra would be a problem. Really? This may prove to be a hot-button issue here in our city, and he doesn’t think to save his comment until he checks in with a few people? I also feel that just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. Looks like Council has another rebel on its hands who, as others before, is going to be an irritant instead of a team player.
When Council members get elected, they need to always keep in mind that it is NOT about them. It is about the people who elect them. They need to stop valuing only their own opinion and do the leg work to find out what the majority of people in their ward think of some of the possible hair-brained decisions they want to make. If they lose sight of that, their tenure on Council won’t mean a thing in the long run, and ultimately when people look back on it, many will only remember the division they created.