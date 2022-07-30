City of Geneva residents probably have been asking themselves why City Council is so fascinated with trash. Over the last several years, the issue of trash has been in the public dialogue repeatedly.
The reason trash talk abounds in Geneva: Because we continue to try to address the notion that “every day is trash day” in our city. This is a result of the nature of the private-hauler trash pickup model that we have per existing city code:
• Four private trash hauling companies are licensed.
• Residents can select their company.
• Conceivably, any block or residential street in Geneva could have trash picked up on as many as four different days by four different haulers every week.
• And, given that many people do not return their emptied totes to the side or rear of their houses (as required by City code), we often see totes left on curbsides during the week and over the weekends.
In 2017, Council tried to address some of these issues by passing a resolution that changed the licensing scheme from a blanket $200 annual fee per hauler. At the time, Council felt that requiring haulers to pay for their licenses by the day(s) of the week they collected might encourage them to concentrate their pickups to fewer days and maybe even avoid Friday collections.
The new schedule (per Geneva City Code, Section 300-7, effective in 2019) reads:
• Monday through Thursday shall pay a fee of $250.
• Haulers seeking to conduct residential hauling operations on Friday shall pay $750.
Haulers could pay for as many days as they wanted to accommodate their truck capacity and the routes around the city and region. Three of our four haulers purchased the entire week.
In addition to improving the insurance requirements for haulers (thereby protecting the city from lawsuits) the new ordinance also required that all residential totes be labeled with either a “Recycling” or a “Landfill” decal designed according to City standards. This labeling convention is taking hold in many other communities.
Whether this significantly improved the trash-hauling situation in Geneva from the residents’ perspective is subject to a street-by-street assessment. No scientific analysis was conducted. Two aspects were improved for sure: City revenue increased and our insurance exposure was reduced. Signage is still not up to requirements as only one hauler has made a good-faith effort to affix the labels to its totes.
What is next?
Well, back in March the Finger Lakes Times reported that after experiencing service problems, the Geneva Housing Authority hired an unlicensed contractor to serve some of its facilities. GHA’s regular hauler, Casella Waste Systems, had experiencing labor shortages and was unable to provide the frequency of service needed for a couple of properties. GHA hired the Nardozzi Companies Solid Waste Division to help. After several discussions and being asked numerous times to stop commercial trash hauling without a license, the city issued a cease-and-desist order to Nardozzi.
Since then, Council conversations regarding the city’s trash-hauler system have ramped up significantly.
Some councilors and staff feel that if we just provide more licenses for haulers, there would be more competition and the problem like the one that occurred with the GHA would be solved.
Another councilor felt that if the city converted to a municipal trash-hauling service owned and managed by city taxpayers, service would be improved. While we could better control pickups and schedules, we are talking about a huge investment in equipment and vehicles that I am not sure Geneva taxpayers can afford.
My biggest problem with these is that Council is trying to solve a problem primarily created by an unlicensed trash hauler being invited into the Geneva market by a large customer. Up until this illegal event the four-company, private-hauler model had been working just fine for the most part. Ergo, we should not be considering a complete reorganization of the system because one of the haulers got into some temporary trouble and another one, illegally, barged into the market. Talk about the tail wagging the dog.
The best work Council can do in this trash discussion is allow the city DPW and code enforcement to do their jobs enforcing and monitoring the existing haulers. Yes, many councilors like the Nardozzi company because they are “hometown” people, but that should not be the criterion city government uses when working with our business community. The bottom line is how we best serve Geneva residents (our first priority) and when we have to involve the private sector, how we create a level playing field for businesses to serve our residents.
I understand the Nardozzi Companies trying to take advantage of the problems that one trash-hauling company had, but muscling in on the market, illegally, should not be rewarded by adding a license to accommodate them when the system has been working for the last five-plus years.
I think tweaks are needed, not an overhaul. Staff should suggest the changes they need to make the four-hauler model work. And until one of our existing haulers is negligent or unsafe or quits the market, they deserve the opportunities to renew their licenses.
The tweak we are looking for is providing the city DPW with a solution to handle emergencies such as the Casella labor shortage problem, which does not happen every day. May I suggest that regardless how we tweak the system, we consider trash needs from several perspectives:
1. The desire of city residents for quiet, non-congested streets and a choice in haulers;
2. The need for a stable group of haulers, not a price war between large and small haulers;
3. And city staff’s need for a few more tools to manage the private hauler system that we currently have.