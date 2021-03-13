“Aim at heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither.”
— C.S Lewis,
“Mere Christianity”
Sometimes it’s a good thing to be “out of step with the times.” I do my best to remain as completely out of step as possible with the particularly ugly times we live in. As angry extremists bend over backward to sever us from the very sources of our being — our history, our traditions, our God — through repeated acts of sabotage against the 1st Amendment via the ferocity of a monstrous “cancel culture” we reasonable, grateful citizens must find peace where we can get it. I find it, in part, in this one rhetorical question posed by David in Psalm 2: “Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain?” The peace is found in the answer at the end of the psalm.
As statues commemorating our nation’s historic events are torn down in the attempt to revise history while discrediting the integrity of who we are and how we came to be … as misguided curriculum is written for our youth that emphasizes the grim fact of slavery without celebrating the founding of the great nation that set the captives free ... we must ask ourselves if we are going to allow our identity to be stolen and held hostage by those who refuse to dialogue, compromise, or bear witness of the great contributions of America, even as they undermine the extension of those very freedoms to our children and grandchildren.
As the 20th century scholar from Oxford, C.S. Lewis explains, history is not just a matter of feel-good nostalgia. We cannot properly sort out the present or envision the future without the utmost respect for, and knowledge of, the past:
“Most of all, perhaps, we need intimate knowledge of the past. Not that the past has any magic about it, but because we cannot study the future, and yet need something to set against the present, to remind us that the basic assumptions have been quite different in different periods and that much which seems certain to the uneducated is merely temporary fashion. A man who has lived in many places is not likely to be deceived by the local errors of his native village: the scholar has lived in many times and is therefore in some degree immune from the great cataract of nonsense that pours from the press and the microphone of his own age.” [Lewis, “The Weight of Glory”]
Has there ever been a time when “the great cataract of nonsense that pours from the press and the microphone” has been so arrogant and intolerant toward all who agree with the principles of the Western world and its ongoing commitment to freedom? True progress, as Lewis also writes, is not a work of the destruction of the old in order to replace it with the new; it must include looking back at history in order to get a clear and informed view of the future. (“Mere Christianity”)
Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain? Why do extremists conspire to overthrow the essential character of the greatest vehicle of human freedom in the history of mankind: America? That is for them to ultimately regret, as the psalmist explains: “... the kings of the earth rise up … the One enthroned in heaven laughs ... Serve the Lord with fear and celebrate his rule with trembling … or he will be angry and your way will lead to your destruction.”
The side that attempts to censor and silence today will one day be the side that is ultimately censored and silenced. We are well within our rights to defend the time-honored approach to our own history and no one is within their rights to take it from us by mere force of “cancellation.” Blood was shed to win it and blood may yet be shed to defend it, but we should not be intimidated by the madness of ungrateful cynics. Rather, we should be moved to take hold of our peace and fight, knowing that it’s not man, but God, who will have the final say.