Turkey and Finland. Most Americans probably know little about either of these two countries. Yet strangely enough, they are the only two countries outside of the United States that I have lived in. So it was that on March 17 when both countries figured together in an international news story, I was surprised. What happened? Following up, I learned that Turkey had dropped its objections to Finland joining the NATO alliance.
Since my 80th birthday in August, I have been recalling past experiences, as elders do. Vivid memories of living in both Finland and Turkey almost six decades ago came to mind with the St. Patrick’s Day radio and television reports. As a former regular writer of FLT oped columns, I was inspired to submit a piece about my experiences, hoping some readers would be interested.
First, about Finland. During the summer between my junior and senior years of high school, I was an American Field Service exchange student to this stunningly beautiful country. I lived with two families during that summer of 1959. The first spoke Swedish and the second spoke Finnish. Surprised that the country is bilingual, I was told this was because Sweden had dominated Finland for centuries. There wasn’t enough time to learn much Swedish or Finnish; furthermore, both families were eager to practice their English.
I spent one month at the lakeside summer cottage of my Swedish-speaking family with mother, father (a Lutheran minister), and their teenage daughter and son. There I was introduced to the “sauna,” experienced in a small, wooden out building. Inside were stepped wooden benches and a tube-like stove — holding place for a fire below and rocks above. After a fire had made the rocks hot, Birgitta and I would enter the sauna wrapped in towels. We’d climb to the top bench, sit down and in the dry heat begin to get hotter and hotter. When we became wet with sweat, we’d run outside and jump into the cold lake. I had never felt so alive and one with the natural world. I also was introduced to yogurt, so yummy, and how to make it from a starter. At home in Connecticut Mom had never served yogurt, something the Finnish family simply could not comprehend.
During the second month, I stayed with a family in the city of Turku. They were Finnish speaking. (“Suomi” is the country’s name in Finnish.) Unlike Swedish words that sometimes sounded much like English words, the language was quite different. Someone there explained that Finnish has similarities to Turkish. Because both parents worked, they weren’t home much. My days were spent with their daughter, a reserved person about my age. Aside from riding bikes, I have few memories of our time together. I wasn’t unhappy, but this family didn’t have the warmth my first family exuded.
What was common to both families was their fierce determination that Finland maintain its autonomy. As an independent country bordering the Soviet Union (USSR), the people and leaders of Finland had no interest in joining NATO. The country’s sovereignty was paramount.
Finnish history explained this. Finland shares a border with Russia that is hundreds of miles long. There had been a “Russo-Finnish War” between 1939 and 1940, just 20 years before my stay. It ended with Finland ceding its cherished territory, Karelia, to the USSR. To keep the peace with its massive neighbor, Finland was carefully guarding its independence. This meant it had to avoid alliances with any of the several European entities that existed (even before the European Union was formed in 1993).
Turning to my life in Turkey. In June 1964 I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and married Jerome W.D. Stokes. My family traveled from Connecticut to Chapel Hill for the two events. That summer Jerry completed work at the UNC law school for his degree. Before settling down, we both were ready for an adventure … and we had one. In November we moved to Istanbul (also known as Constantinople).
A teacher at the American College for Girls took maternity leave mid-semester. Seeing the job posting, Jerry applied for the position, was hired, and began teaching American Literature. We lived in a faculty dorm, on a hill overlooking the Bosphorus. Only 19 miles long, it is the world’s narrowest straight used for international navigation. An extremely deep, yet relatively narrow expanse of water, the Bosphorus connects the Black Sea to the north with the Sea of Marmara to the south. It divides European Turkey and Asian Turkey. We’d look out a window daily and marvel as enormous ships passed through.
Our world felt exotic. From minarets we’d hear the daily calls to Islamic prayer. We would shop in the famed Grand Bazaar, but couldn’t afford expensive Turkish rugs. We bought small, household items (pots, lamps, utensils, chair cushions, etc.) which I still use.
The girls at the residential college were about the ages of high school juniors to college sophomores. Because one goal of their education was to become fluent in English, they were not allowed to speak Turkish on campus. Many would go on to attend U.S. colleges.
There is much that I could say, but to make a complicated story short, Jerry and I had a son, Jonathan Jerome, born at the American Hospital in Istanbul in September 1965. After his birth I had a postpartum infection. The baby and I, accompanied by my mom, flew home before Thanksgiving in November. After the semester ended Jerry followed in January 1966.
Jonathan has dual citizenship. I used to worry that if he visited his birth place, he could possibly be inducted into the Turkish military. No longer an issue. Jon is 57. (His Dad died in 2008).)
As I reminisce about my time in Finland and Turkey during the 20th century, it seems to me the international order is shifting. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine convinced the leaders of Finland and Sweden that there is no real security guarantee for them outside of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. So it was a big deal when President Recept Erdogan of Turkey removed a significant hurdle for Finland’s application to join NATO, and began the ratification process in the Turkish Parliament for Finland’s membership. The ratification process for Sweden’s membership application is expected to follow.
Although Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed his intention was to block NATO’s expansion eastward, the opposite happened. It remains to be seen if the International Court of Justice will hold Putin accountable for his aggression and horrendous war crimes.
(Ed. note: On Thursday, it was reported that Finland was voted into NATO after Turkey dropped its earlier objection and that Sweden’s application is pending. This piece was written before those developments.)