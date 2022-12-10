Sometimes I think that it wouldn’t be a bad gig — writing the catchy tunes that Sen. Chuck Schumer sings. Announcing that Micron Technology plans to build a manufacturing hub in a Syracuse suburb, the good Senator modestly intoned: “This is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation. Yes, folks — this is our Erie Canal moment.”
Ah, yes, who could forget that glorious July 4, 1817, when Sen. Schumer stuck that symbolic first shovel into the ground. For the record, the Erie Canal was built by New York state. Private investors were involved only to the extent of buying state bonds. And the State quickly recouped all of its money via canal tolls.
Micron, by contrast, is a private multibillion-dollar company (valued at roughly $93 billion). And while it does promise to invest billions in this manufacturing hub, the Senator (as politicians tend to do when making these happy announcements) failed to make clear your subsidy — you being the taxpayer, whose net worth is likely just short of $93 billion.
The announced details include $100 million from Empire State Development, up to $5.5 billion in Green Chips Excelsior tax credits (whatever?), a 49-year exemption from state and local sales taxes, and more. To be clear, all those tax credits, tax exemptions, and the always present “more,” are taxpayer subsidies, taxpayers who are euphemistically described as local, state, and national “partners.”
Admittedly, I don’t know what the future holds for the Micron company. A Reuters dispatch from Nov. 16 stated that “Micron Technology Inc. said on Wednesday it would reduce memory chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan, as the semiconductor firm struggles to clear excess inventory due to a slump in demand.” I’ll allow that the digging of the Erie Canal may have run into a few rocks here and there and that one bit of bad news may not tell the whole story.
But the Inquiring Taxpayer also confesses to more than a penny’s worth of skepticism regarding these economic development “public-private” partnerships.
Here’s one penny. On Aug. 18, 2011, well after his appearance at the Erie Canal groundbreaking, Sen. Schumer came to Canandaigua for a photo op at that giant black hole of taxpayer money once known as the Smart System Technology and Conference Center. He had “secured” state matching funds and a $3 million grant (in reality, taxpayer dollars) for a company called Moser-Baer. In addition, Geneva City Council approved Moser Baer’s request to be included in the city’s Empire Zone thus making the company eligible for additional tax credits.
The company was going to revolutionize the lighting industry with Organic Light-Emitting Diode lighting. “The future is getting better and better, and in the case of Moser Baer, it’s getting brighter.” Now who do you think delivered that witty prophecy?
At the time, I criticized this local manifestation of “public-private” partnership. But, heck, what do I, a lowly Inquiring Taxpayer, know? So I bided my time, and then, on one sunny day in June 2015, I drove up to 5450 Campus Drive just to see how my partners at Moser Baer were making out.
A security guard greeted me at the door with the news that my Moser Baer partners had closed shop six months previously. I wonder if Sen. Schumer, in an effort to save taxpayer money, had told them to turn off the lights. If so, I missed the announcement. How about you?