The “U-S-A!” chant must be retired.
The chant has been a staple at the Olympic Games, predating what most of us considered its genesis at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.
It did not escape the ears of Adolph Hitler during track and field events at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. But even before Jessie Owens put a frown on the Fuhrer’s face, the “U-S-A!” chant, according to The Associated Press, was heard in the grandstands and amphitheaters at the 1920 Summer Games in Antwerp, Belgium.
However, it did not become part of the American fabric until the 1980 Winter Olympics when the less talented but grittier-than-all-get-out United States team upset the powerful Soviet Union in the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament. The “U-S-A!” chant powered Herb Brooks’ boys, reverberating throughout the tiny arena and increasing in intensity as the clock wound down. At the final buzzer, America was inflicted with a hard case of pride and goosebumps.
The upset of the Soviet Union and subsequent victory over Finland in the gold medal game two days later combined for a perfect tonic for a country mired in a deep recession and the Iran hostage crisis. Basking in the glow of “The Miracle on Ice,” no one could have envisioned that the “U-S-A!” chant would someday become the rallying cry for a bunch of domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol building.
In retrospect, the chant should have been retired after the closing ceremony of the 1980 Winter Games. But it kept on working, at international sporting events, including the Ryder Cup, and other venues. A pro wrestler, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, sent his fans into a frenzy by exclaiming it while toting an American flag and 2-by-4 when he entered the ring.
But eventually we arrived at a point where the “U-S-A!” chant became less associated with the 1980 U.S. hockey team — or the Ryder Cup and Duggan — and more with the political fortunes of one Donald J. Trump. And when good things become political, they cease to be good — especially during the Trump era.
At his rallies, Trump sycophants chanted “U-S-A!” repeatedly. It was clearly audible at his State of the Union addresses, thanks to Republican lawmakers who had no reservations about staging an impromptu campaign rally at a bipartisan event mandated by the Constitution. At the president’s 2018 speech before Congress, they broke out the “U-S-A!” chant after Trump praised the Capitol building as “the monument to the American people.”
Three years later the president watched as a bunch of thugs he egged on stormed that same building. And as they busted through windows, broke into the Senate chamber, occupied the Speaker of the House’s office, and attacked and killed police officers, their chants of “U-S-A!” could clearly be heard above the din of mayhem and destruction.
For me, the “U-S-A!” chant always summoned the heartwarming image of goalie Jim Craig, American flag draped over his uniform, searching for his father in the stands after he and his mates kicked Russian butt. But that image evaporated Jan. 6, replaced in my mind’s eye by Trump-inspired thugs committing murder, vandalizing offices, marching through the halls of our democracy carrying Confederate battle flags, wearing “Camp Auschwitz” shirts, and engaging in all kinds of sinister, scary, and decidedly un-American activity.
The chant should have been retired 40 years ago.
It must be now.