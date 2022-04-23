Consider yourselves fortunate when all kinds of trials come your way.” That’s right — “trials” or difficulties. The author of these words felt compassionately enough to put them in the very first paragraph in what amounts to a guide to attitude and conduct in a morally disciplined world.
But how often do we feel fortunate in having ourselves or our principles tested? Not often, if ever. Embracing anxiety goes against our natural inclination to moan and rebel. Why would I accept trials gladly? Hitting my thumb with a hammer is never going to put a smile on my face, no matter how often I try. Lumping any sort of difficulty with joy sounds an awful lot like mystic philosophy.
But isn’t that exactly what we are, mystic, creatures of mystery? Think about it. We live in a world with a disproportionate number of questions to answers, a world where something as simple as up and down is not absolute but relative, where time and space have no understandable beginning or ending. Who can deny that the origin of existence is the most puzzling nonfiction whodunnit ever? We bear the mark of mystery; there’s mystery in our blood. That there are profound truths that can only be accepted on faith should not be one of those mysteries. That anxiety and joy should share the spotlight is not only reasonable but most fortunate.
No, joy isn’t our natural first response to misfortune, nor should it be — that would go against our physiology. I speak from firsthand experience when I say that there’s no joy in having bombs or any sort of munitions dropped on your head. There’s no joy in the incommunicable immediacy of such a moment: the implacable force of hypersonically compressed air; indiscriminate shards of high velocity shrapnel; prayer spit out in bits and pieces, the time for formal devotion expired. No, the writer of this seemingly ambiguous notion that trials and joy are steeped in the same stew isn’t implying this at all. What he is implying is that when our faith is tested, at some point, endurance must be brought to the table. Endurance toughens us. And faith is requisite to building endurance. It’s that or wither and die.
This is the kind of rock-ribbed faith we’re witnessing as a result of Putin’s Lenten/Easter invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians exhibiting an almost superhuman measure of endurance. They suffer, yes, but they suffer with the hope of resurrecting peace. Every obstacle overcome is a joy; every battle won, a joy. Bread may be in short supply in Ukraine but faith endures.
I was in attendance when Shawn Sullivan, president and CEO of Mission 823, spoke on April 27, at The Church at South Lake, Clermont, Florida. Sullivan and his team have been defending, rescuing and restoring at-risk children and their communities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe since 2018. Asked if he was busy these days, Sullivan responded, “Busier than I’ve ever been in my entire life, even when I was chasing Russians underwater in Southeast Asia.” It was noted that Sullivan was a “submarine guy.”
When Russian bombs started falling all over the country, the team’s mission transformed itself from one of immediate care for children to one of emergency crisis response. In the month preceding the interview, Mission 823 had rescued over 12,000 misplaced people. Asked about getting people and things in and out of the country, Sullivan understandingly responded, “it’s sensitive information.” As reported in the news, Russian snipers are not only indiscriminately shooting civilians but actively targeting aid workers. “The people are suffering,” Sullivan said, “but they’re strong and they believe in God, they’re unified and they want to be free.”
If there’s a secret weapon in this war, Sullivan’s testimony has revealed that faith and endurance are the foundation for Ukrainian success in defending their homeland and their Western ideals.