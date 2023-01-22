A self-governing republic requires that those doing the self-governing be well-informed. To this end, the American Founders enshrined freedom of the press in the First Amendment to the country’s Constitution. Had they the gift of seeing into the future they might have cited the Finger Lakes Times as a prime example of the amendment’s virtue.
Unfortunately, being well-informed, even for faithful readers of this newspaper, is neither easy nor clearly defined. Regarding just one item that affects every citizen’s life from birth to death — taxes — it is worth reflecting that the federal income tax did not exist in the 18th century. Today, the U.S. federal tax code runs to 6,871 mostly convoluted pages (with approximately 68,000 more pages of ancillary information). Try digesting that with your morning bagel!
A few weeks ago, the FL Times ran a letter to the editor whose headline speaks well to the letter’s point: “Bringing back child tax credit for 2023 a must.” Forget dealing with 6,781 pages. Becoming well-informed about just this one particular program should earn you at least a couple of academic credits. Which may not be as eagerly sought as tax credits, but that’s another essay.
During the pandemic, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expanded the child tax credit to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under 6. It is this Expanded Child Tax Credit that Anne Kiefer, in her letter, urged the U.S. Senate to reinstate.
The letter presented an array of impressive data highlighting the benefits of the ECTC. One is hard-pressed to dislike a program by which “Childhood poverty was slashed almost 50%.” And only a true Grinch could resist the conclusion: “Let’s make 2023 a Happy New Year for children in New York and across the nation!”
The letter’s data driven evidence and its appeal to human decency gives the information seeking reader reason aplenty to support the ECTC’s renewal by Congress. An easy choice, right?
Alas, being informed is seldom the friend of easy choices. Ask any horseplayer. The Nov. 29 Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece by Scott Hodge entitled, “The Child Tax Credit Is a Failed Experiment.” Lest we consider Mr. Hodge some gnarly-fingered Scrooge, it bears noting that he was one of the, if not “the,” originator of the original child tax credit. In 1993, he authored a paper titled: “Putting Families First: A Deficit Reduction and Tax Relief Strategy.”
To some extent, Mr. Hodge’s data, along with that presented in an accompanying WSJ editorial, varies from that presented in the FLT letter. Furthermore, both WSJ pieces try to demonstrate, with convincing numbers and examples, that the economics of the Expanded Child Tax Credit are catastrophic.
While Mr. Hodge’s ending is more an appeal to the mind rather than to the heart, it is equally likely to get a head nod from most readers: “The country needs a tax agenda that promotes growth and opportunity, not handouts and redistribution.”
Herein, the Inquiring Taxpayer surmises, lies the dilemma for the citizen seeking to be roundly informed: The information is too darn confusing. Thus, it is tempting to consult just one point of view, especially one from our favorite echo chamber, and sleep easy in the comfort that we know the “truth.”
After reading two thoughtful, but opposing, viewpoints on the ECTC, I was of two minds on the issue of renewing it. For me, one mind is enough of a problem. Maybe being informed isn’t such a good idea after all. I can see why so many in Congress avoid it.