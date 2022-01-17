I believe justice prevailed when a predominantly White jury convicted Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan recently of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Arbery, who was Black, was jogging through a neighborhood near his home when he was chased and killed by the three White men. Arbery had nothing in his hands and ran from the men for five minutes before one of them shot three times at him at close range with a shotgun.
A federal hate crimes trial for them is scheduled for February.
In this case, the violent stalking and murder of Arbery was documented on video for all of us to witness. But, as Margaret Huang, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center said, “It is important to remember that the first prosecutor who reviewed this case, who had worked with Gregory McMichael, attempted to clear these men of all charges and is now facing criminal charges herself for her conduct in this case. If that sickening video had never become public, we almost certainly would not have had (this) verdict, or any trial at all.”
My June 25, 2017, FLT essay, “A 21st century lynching” and my May 1, 2018, FLT letter to the editor, “Stronger advocacy needed for Rainey investigation,” described horrific abuse of mentally ill inmates, including Darren Rainey, a Black schizophrenic inmate who died after being locked in a shower stall for more than an hour with 180-degee water turned on full blast, at Florida’s Dade Correctional Institution.
Because Florida officials concluded no crimes were committed against Rainey or other inmates subjected to this and other cruelties, I tried unsuccessfully to prompt the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to strongly advocate for a thorough U.S. Justice Department investigation of Rainey’s death and other civil rights violations at the prison. The NAACP advised me that this case was not “within our five substantive game changers.”
My FLT letter concluded, “While the Florida branch of the NAACP joined other human rights groups calling for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Rainey’s death, much stronger advocacy by the NAACP is needed to accomplish this.”
Miscarriages of justice occur not only when the guilty are not held accountable, but also when innocent people are wrongly convicted. That is why I was happy and relieved that a jury on Nov. 19, after several days of deliberation, acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of murder and other crimes. Jurors agreed that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another man during rioting in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse’s claim that he acted in self-defense was supported by the videos of what actually happened and even by the testimony of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
There are other aspects of the trial that require closer scrutiny, including the false narrative designed to demonize Rittenhouse that were broadcast into the public forum, the demonstrators’ attempts to intimidate jurors into finding Rittenhouse guilty, and prosecutorial misconduct that occurred during the trial.
Without the video evidence in these cases, Arbery’s killers might not have been prosecuted or convicted, and Rittenhouse’s jury might have convicted him. I believe that if all the horrible goings-on at the Florida prison when Rainey was burned alive had been caught on camera and publicized, the cover-ups of these events would probably not have occurred — although I believe there was sufficient evidence of abhorrent cruelty to inmates even without video evidence. In fact, Florida paid several million dollars to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Rainey’s family. However, that by itself is not justice for Rainey.
As an advocate for institutionalized citizens, I recognize the need for required video monitoring of our jails, prisons, nursing homes including VA nursing homes, and facilities providing long term care for severely mentally ill and developmentally disabled people. Such video surveillance would not only facilitate holding accountable those who abuse or neglect the people they are entrusted to care for, but would also help prevent mistreatment from happening. It would also help protect staff and vulnerable inmates from violence and aggression committed by violent and aggressive inmates at penal institutions, and protect against false allegations.
Over the years, the use of hidden cameras as part of state investigations resulted in arrests of some nursing home caregivers for abusing or severely neglecting residents. But most nursing home abuses are not reported or investigated.
A solution: Install camera monitoring at all nursing homes and make no secret about it. While callous or negligent caregivers would oppose this, hardworking, conscientious caregivers would have nothing to hide. To the extent that understaffing contributes to maltreatment, camera monitoring might compel nursing homeowners to hire enough staff to provide satisfactory care.
Mentally competent residents could waive camera monitoring of their rooms. Privacy would not, however, be an issue for the more disabled residents, who are the most likely victims of mistreatment. Because they need assistance in all activities of daily living, these residents have already lost privacy.
Without camera monitoring, fear of reprisals, sometimes violent ones, are realities that often prevent the reporting or investigation of mistreatment. We need to do whatever we can do to protect our most vulnerable citizens from harm.