On the east and west sides of Seneca Lake, at approximately 46.6 N Latitude, lie two small communities facing huge opportunities and the inherent risks of major change.
In Dresden, where I am blessed to live in a small, year-round cottage, I am among the residents wondering what will become of the Greenidge bitcoin mining operation? Currently, Seneca Lake Guardian is seeking suggestions for repurposing the facility and space. To complete a survey, go to this link: https://forms.gle/9PCvagNavGFEmJmz9
Across the lake in Ovid, lies the historic remnants of the Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane. Adjacent to this property on the north side is the large patient-resident cemetery with over 5,500 mostly unmarked graves. It is now a gorgeous meadowland offering a peaceful respite. To the east of the old, three-story, long-abandoned brick buildings is the recently moth-balled drug treatment center. Citizens around the lake are wondering what will become of this incredible lakeside community with its invaluable freshwater resource.
As I watch the lights of Ovid twinkle at night and hear the hum of bitcoin mining, I am compelled to share a vision of my home turf. Forewarning, I have long been told I was born too soon, think ahead of the times, and way outside the box. (I hate boxes!)
For Dresden’s antiquated, former coal-fired, now fracked-gas fired energy plant — let’s gradually convert this facility into a multi-use Energy Innovation and Incubation Center. New York state plans to rapidly shift away from fossil fuels to renewables giving way to new energy solutions.
Dresden is well positioned to help lead this effort. Just one mile south is a new solar array. The Dresden Naval Base services the 50-year-old sonar station located in Seneca’s deepest waters. Wave action is a new developing energy resource being explored near big bodies of water. Why not ours?
Methane gas abounds in our area with more cows than people. Let’s capture and harvest it like Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County. Small unit wind turbines are being explored to serve communities in a tighter, targeted capacity not necessarily tied to the big grid.
And speaking of the big grid — we are already on it. Can we contribute to improving and widening its infrastructure making it more “user-friendly” and allowing small capacity contributions? Could “we” include a collaborative trifecta involving Cornell, FLCC and HWS? Better yet, make it a “quadfecta” by involving SU’s Center for Sustainable Community Solutions.
I serve on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the (Keuka) Outlet Trail. We hope to connect the trail from its current terminus in southwest Dresden all the way east to Seneca Lake. Let’s expand that dream to encourage increased access for boaters, kayakers and fishing enthusiasts — making Dresden as vibrant a trail end as Penn Yan. What about a seasonal ferry crossing the lake to Ovid and Sampson State Park?
On Seneca’s eastside, changes in Ovid present a different challenge and approach.
I believe this space must be divided into equal shares for private developers to build housing that will contribute to the tax base, along with public access opportunities, and a memorial museum to honor the thousands of people who lived and died during its troubled asylum history. Thankfully, our society has evolved from the maltreatment of mentally and physically challenged populations. I propose repurposing one or more of the old derelict buildings for a museum dedicated to mental illness allowing us to learn from past mistakes and pay our respects to those who perished.
Can we convert some of the old facilities and space into a workshop zone for Mozaic, or a residential community that supports and serves people with unique challenges throughout their long lives? Innisfree Village, a life-sharing community in Crozet, Virginia since 1971 offers a fantastic model. Go to https://www.innisfreevillage.org/ for inspiration. Going even bolder, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are opportunities for paranormal activity to find support and even a safe haven in this area.
With these amazing lakeside opportunities, let’s abandon the box and think long term for progressive solutions that not only address our 21st century challenges, but also the evolution of human development and spirit.