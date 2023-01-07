“A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”
— President Dwight D. Eisenhower
Despite the ripple of political change in 2023, the American electoral process is still, charitably speaking, dysfunctional. It’s a democracy money can buy. Other elements of this dysfunction include: gerrymandering; the two-party system; the revolving door between corporate donors and regulatory agencies; voter suppression.
Exposing the corrupted democratic process has been muted by liberal and conservative media alike. They are stakeholders in the political theatrics, selling time and space for attack ads and clichés. Informed discussions have been distracted and diverted by political antics. Citizens of all political stripes remain frustrated by the continuing political gridlock. Regardless of one’s politics, all of us know some things are wrong.
Denial of climate change has left environmental solutions languishing. The ever widening wealth gap burdens us all with increasing debt — for municipalities and individuals. The wealthy are getting a free pass with tax breaks along with reaping huge dividends from investments. Corporate lobbyists play both parties to serve their interests.
In a surprising twist, the 2022 midterms did show that organized people power shifted away from historical trends. It remains to be seen how the Inflation Reduction Act will impact health care costs, corporate tax rates, clean energy incentives, and IRS funding. It has raised hope that the government will do something about the environmental crises. Some industries are joining in the needed transformation of energy sources. Fossil fuel corporations continue to resist the changes needed to build sustainable communities and nations.
Reality eventually replaces delusion. Trump has no clothes on. He and the prophesies of QAnon are batting zero. Proud Boys and other toxic male gangs are getting corralled by the legal system. They believed that stopping a perfunctory transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021 would ignite a revolution. Even Trump’s shy daughter and advisor, Ivanka, incriminated him.
Trump said after the 2016 election: “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” No facts support this assertion. Despite having fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, the electoral college put him in office.
Republicans since Ronald Reagan have demonstrated contempt for democratically elected government. Reagan notably quipped: “Government is not the solution to the problem. Government is the problem.” The GOP and the extreme right elements under its umbrella don’t want diverse voices to be heard, let alone participate and be seen.
The 2010 decision by the Supreme Court, “Citizens United vs Federal Election Commission,” tilted political influence towards the wealthy and corporate interests. SCOTUS ruled that corporations and other outside groups can spend unlimited money on elections. Money = Speech. The First Amendment commodified.
“When Americans go to the polls, will hackers unleash chaos?“ asks Jen Schwartz, in Scientific American.
“In a mock contest between George Washington and Benedict Arnold, three volunteers each voted for Washington. Alex Halderman, a computer scientist of Verified Voting at MIT, did an exercise in October 2018. His research involved testing the security of election systems. He had tampered with the ballot programming, infecting the machine’s memory card with malicious software. When he printed out the results, the receipt showed Arnold had won, 2 to 1. Without a paper trail of each vote, neither the voters nor a human auditor could check for discrepancies.”
“Verified Voting” is a non-profit organization that advocates against the use of electronic voting. Its mission states: “In a democracy, the citizens must have the capacity to hold their government accountable, which requires an electoral system that is inclusive and secure for all. Election technology must enable democratic principles.”
Democracy fails if there is a failure at the ballot box. David L. Shaw, Finger Lakes Times reporter, wrote (11/10/22) “As an observer (and election inspector) of the (voting) system, it quickly became apparent that the opportunity for fraud is virtually non-existent.” Shaw concluded: “Voting … at least in this area, and most likely everywhere in this country — is fair, safe, secure and vital to the democratic process.”
Current events do not occur out of the blue. Each moment of history, recorded or not, leads to the life of a nation, here and now. The pursuit of life and liberty by rich and poor has paved the roads of history the world over. Modern technologies have intensified and quickened the pace of the story.
Remember Donald Trump bragging about getting away with murder on 5th Avenue? Arrogantly spitting in our eyes, snarling “do something about it.” Will George Santos and other wannabe politicians use the same playbook?
Where we go and what we do today is up to us. A paradox of being human is that we are alike and we are different. Sometimes we disagree. Vive la difference! May reason and love guide our way.
Interlaken resident Tony Del Plato is a trustee on the Interlaken Village Board and a frequent contributed to the Times opinion page.