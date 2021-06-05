I have many reasons to FIGHT.
To those unfamiliar, polycystic kidney disease — or PKD — is a chronic, genetic condition that causes uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, often leading to kidney failure. My family has autosomal dominant PKD — or ADPKD — which is the more common type and affects an estimated 12.4 million people worldwide. ADPKD has a 50% chance of passing from an affected parent to each of their children and often affects many people in a single family. My family has exceeded this statistic in the wrong way; out of seven of my mother’s children, only two have been lucky enough to not suffer from PKD.
I have known about PKD since I was 6. My mother was very ill and bedridden for at least a year before she started home dialysis. She was only 42 and worked full-time while raising her eight children. From that point on, my childhood revolved around the dialysis machine that was in our family dining room that kept my mother alive. All family events revolved around that dialysis schedule and how my mother felt throughout the day. She passed at the age of 53; I was only 17 and in my senior year of high school.
I FIGHT — for a cure so my son does not have to lose his mother at 17 years old.
We never realized how much my mother suffered until my brother Jerome entered end-stage renal failure at 42. We all lived through his ups and downs, and he was luckily enough to receive a kidney transplant. That gift enabled him to have another wonderful nine years of life; some kidney transplants do not last forever.
I lost my brother Jerome in 2017, when he was just 59. I then lost my brother Jesse in 2019. He was only 56. Jesse did not want to have dialysis to keep him alive. He had witnessed how my mother had to live, and he did not want that kind of life. I had to watch him slowly die from the horrific effects of PKD; his skin oozed from the fluid that his kidneys could no longer emit from the body.
I FIGHT — for a cure in honor of my brothers.
My sister is currently on dialysis and has been for five years. She was on disability benefits long before end-stage renal failure due to the constant back pain and urinary tract infections from which she suffered. She was denied to be put on a transplant list due to not having the insurance to cover the costs to keep a donated organ alive. We had to fight to get my sister on the transplant through the generosity of fundraising.
There are currently over 100,000 individuals on the kidney transplant waiting list; however, only about 23,000 transplants were performed in 2020. The average wait time for a kidney from the U.S. deceased donor waiting list is five years. With these long waits, my sister has just recently been taken off the transplant list due to mitral valve prolapse. Her heart is not strong enough to get a transplant at this time. She has also been ridden with liver cysts, hernias and diverticulosis. She had both of her kidneys removed due to the size that cause intense pain and infections. While my sister was able to survive COVID-19 with antiviral drug treatment, there is no treatment to survive PKD.
I FIGHT — for a cure so my sister can survive.
I am in Stage 3 of ESRF from PKD. I have systemic disease that includes liver cysts, hernias, pericardial effusion, premature ventricular contractions and high blood pressure. When kidney failure occurs (typically when a PKD patient is in their 40s or 50s), dialysis or transplant are the only options. I am 49, a Stage 3 colon cancer survivor.
I was able to beat cancer because there are treatments available that enabled me to fight cancer. There are no treatments to beat PKD. My mother died in 1989, and in the 32 years since our only options are still dialysis or a transplant.
That’s why I volunteer as a co-coordinator for Western NY Walk for PKD to raise awareness and raise money for PKD research. I volunteer as an Advocacy Champions Network member to raise awareness and lobby for federal funding for PKD research. And that’s why we must continue to push for more innovative research funding for PKD studies and increased awareness programs to encourage living donation.
I FIGHT — for a cure so I can grow old with my husband.
My son is a fourth generation of PKD sufferers. He was born at 26 weeks and had an 80% survival rate. He had to spend his first three months of life in the NICU, but he was able to survive with all the wonderful medical treatments for preemies. At 6 he was diagnosed with ureteral obstruction, a cyst blocked his ureter tube that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder. He had surgery to move the ureter tube, but still his left kidney only functions at 7%, not enough to sustain life on it’s own.
I FIGHT — for a cure so my son can have a future.
I hope you’ll join the fight with me.