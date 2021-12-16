A month ago, students from the Geneva High School staged a protest just off school grounds. This event set social media and the local rumor mill aflame, often with conflicting accounts regarding the actions of the protesters, the reasons behind the protest, and the response by the school’s administration.
In order to learn what happened from the students’ perspective, Community Education for Transformation issued an open invitation to all GHS students to share their experiences at the Geneva Public Library Nov. 22.
At that listening session, students provided important points of clarification. They made clear that the protest was in response to the prevalence of racism and the harassment of students for their gender and/or sexual identities in the school. These are persistent and systemic problems which have not been addressed despite ongoing complaints from individual students.
The protest was not a response to a single precipitating incident.
The students emphasized that they organized the protest to move these issues into the public sphere in the hopes that there would be a more robust response from the school. They expressed disappointment and frustration that the school’s immediate response was to call in armed police officers, to threaten protesters with suspensions, and to tell students that they were embarrassing the school by protesting.
It should not be necessary for our children to put themselves potentially in harm’s way in order to have their voices heard — particularly when what they are trying to say is that they already feel threatened and bullied.
Students regularly have been the targets of and/or witnesses to the open use of homophobic, transphobic, ableist, sexualizing, sexist, and racist language at GHS. We, as a community, need to listen to their testimony and believe them.
We know that despite the legal and cultural gains by queer people in the United States over the past 20 years, queer youth face violence and discrimination at higher rates than their straight counterparts. Black queer youth are even further marginalized.
According to the UCLA Williams Institute, a leading research center on gender identity and sexual orientation and the law, queer people face more violence, more poverty, and less access to care than their straight counterparts, all of which is compounded by race. These issues combine to limit the life choices, opportunities and, ultimately, the lifespans of young people. Our children are telling us that this is happening right here in Geneva. We must listen to them and change the environment in our schools.
Many of these changes are going to require a sustained commitment from the administration to do the hard work of redefining the campus culture, particularly through professional development programs. This work must begin now and will necessarily produce gradual results over the next several years. However, there are impactful changes that can be made immediately, with instant effect.
The GHS administration already has committed to making some of these changes, and we applaud that commitment and would like to suggest one more: a plan to respond to protests more appropriately in the future.
This will likely not be the last protest at GHS. There are inevitable missteps and stumbles in the pursuit of change. In these moments, it is critical that GHS recognize that these students are participating in the long tradition in the United States of using protest as a critical mechanism of expressing discontent and organizing for a better future. There should be a policy which prioritizes dialogue instead of deprecating the students’ cause and threatening the use of armed force. In establishing such a policy, the school would be learning from its past mistakes.
Brave young people took an unpopular stand in order to help make Geneva a more inclusive community. Students who have not been the victim of discrimination at the school but who know people who have, shared that their participation in the protest was motivated by a desire to be allies to students in need and to help create a GHS where no one feels like they didn’t “belong.”
Rather than celebrating the fact that our community is producing young people who display such remarkable degrees of empathy, members of our community have made the protesters feel as if their concerns are unfounded, anecdotal, or frivolous. Both the planning and the execution of the protest transpired peacefully in the finest traditions of civil disobedience for social justice.
Our children want their voices to be heard. We are listening. Are you?