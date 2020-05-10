The Chinese Communist Party — or CCP — by conducting irresponsible coronavirus research and by continuously lying and covering up “mistakes” made, caused this deadly, destructive and costly global pandemic and must be held accountable. The United States is engaged in a horrific bio-war in our homeland started by the CCP when it unleashed the coronavirus that is now attacking and killing Americans and our way of life.
China is controlled by a totalitarian communist regime, led by President Xi Jinping. He also is chairman of China’s sole governing body, the Chinese Communist Party, and chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi Jinping is an avowed atheist. One of the core tenants of the CCP is atheism.
There has been a long history of the many evil and destructive actions by communist regimes and their lies, deceptions and cover-ups. The CCP has been and is following regrettably in its predecessor’s footprints.
The CCP, knowing the dangers and lethality of the coronavirus, immediately turned loose its long-practiced state police powers of suppression of human rights within China, its network of sycophants around the world including the UN and the WHO and their huge worldwide propaganda network to cut off any blame to the CCP.
A few of the CCP’s treacherous actions included destruction of records and publications and severe discipline to those whistle-blowers who spoke and wrote that the CCP was lying about the virus.
Two of many examples are Dr. Ai Fen, head of emergency at Wuhan Central Hospital whose public statements established that the CCP was lying about the virus; she has since mysteriously disappeared. Dr. Li Wenliang, who first warned of the dangers of the virus, was severely disciplined and has since died of the virus.
Early on, the CCP cut off the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, from the rest of China but didn’t cut off international flights to the rest of the world, deliberately spreading the deadly virus. Additionally, the CCP, through its worldwide propaganda network, falsely charged the United States as the guilty country.
Unfortunately there are some in America denying that the CCP is guilty. Their wrongheaded point being the accusers are trying to avoid their responsibilities and gain political advantage for the November elections. I urge those deniers to do their own research, and I am sure they will find the CCP guilty as charged.
The purpose of this essay is to remind Americans that our President, our governors, our local leaders, our healthcare providers and of course, the American people are united in winning this horrific bio-war brought to our nation by the CCP. Our leaders must get all the facts, develop a plan to ensure reparations are eventually received by the U.S. from China. Only by staying strong, united and “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence,” as the nation has done during past national crises, will we win this war and its aftermath successfully.