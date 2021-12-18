At recent Geneva school board meetings, many people have spoken against hiring another School Resource Officer. I understand their concerns, and years ago I might have been one of them.
When I first learned there were police in my children’s school, I was appalled. It bothered me that teachers couldn’t maintain order without the presence of an armed SRO. I hated the idea of a gun in the school, and maybe most of all, it almost felt like students were being treated as potential criminals. I thought that kids who worried about school shooters or felt unsafe would be better served by a counselor or a therapist who would help them to cope with what, back then, seemed like irrational fears.
It took a serious breakdown of order in Geneva High School to change my mind.
Back in November, a series of fights broke out at GHS. The building went into lockdown, and many students called their parents during the day to say they were afraid to be there. Rumors and allegations flew about the cause, and it was hard to know who to believe. District officials did what they could, investigating each incident and holding meetings with students to clear the air, but the situation continued to escalate. I went to a meeting of concerned parents not sure what we could do but knowing that we needed to do something.
The meeting was filled with people I knew. I recognized faces from years of Little League and basketball, soccer and band concerts. Here were the people, not all of them with children, who have been quietly showing up for our kids. They were positive and determined not to get bogged down in the politics. Geneva Police Department officer and school SRO Raul Arroyo was one of them.
It has been a rough couple of years for the district with Covid-19, the suspension of the superintendent, teacher resignations, and the removal of the middle school principal. There were and still are classes with no teachers and a shortage of substitute teachers, hall monitors, and bus drivers. High school is normally the time when children begin to make the transition to adulthood, but after nearly a year of remote or hybrid learning, the freshmen and sophomore classes were far less mature than usual. They were disruptive and unsettled to the point that teachers were struggling to teach, and students were struggling to learn. Everyone seemed under duress. Tempers were short and the situation was volatile.
It was especially grim for students in difficult circumstances, who once counted on the school to provide an oasis of calm and consistency in their lives. No one understood this situation better than Officer Arroyo.
Listening, to him speak, I realized that he occupies a unique position in the district. He is solely dedicated to keeping students safe, and has a special relationship with many of them. He notices which kids come to school hungry and keeps snacks for them in his office. He knows the difference between the kids who are simply immature and those who need special help. He is good at deescalating tense situations, and he cares deeply about students. But, as the only SRO for three different school buildings, each with its own challenges, he seemed a man near his breaking point.
I wondered what would happen if there was a serious incident in one of the schools. Who would I trust to deal with it — a regular city policeman, or someone who knows and cares about the students involved?
Showing up every morning at the school, watching what goes on and listening to what people have to say, I have come to believe that Officer Arroyo and another SRO would play a crucial role in stabilizing our schools and making them work for all our children.
The world today is scary for kids. Covid-19 cut them off from their extended families, their peers, and from a part of their childhood. We seem to have lost sight of the fact that young adults are not the same as actual adults, that now, more than ever, they need time and understanding.
It is so important to show them in word and in deed that parents, teachers and the other adults in our community have their backs. They need to know that they can count on us to create a protected place where they can relax and get on with the business of growing up. To accomplish this, we must be willing to put aside our preconceptions, to listen to them and to one another with an open mind.
Most of all, we must never forget that it is our children and the future of Geneva at stake.