Athena was a Labrador retriever mix puppy I adopted from the Ontario County animal shelter in 1995. Athena was with me for over 13 years and died at age 14. A month after Athena’s death, I adopted Lexi, a coonhound mix, from a neighbor. Lexi fought with my neighbor’s other dog and needed to be the only dog in her new home. Lexi lived with me for eight years. In 2016, I adopted Maxine, a 10-year-old terrier mix, from Lollypop Farm, two weeks after Lexi’s death at age 15. Maxine died three years after I adopted her.
All three dogs were exuberant, playful, goofy and affectionate, enjoyed retrieving the ball I tossed, getting belly rubs, going with me on long walks, playing with their toys, and snuggling up to me.
Two 6-month-old gerbils were brought to Lollypop Farm by a woman who couldn’t keep them but who worried about their future. See asked the shelter to display her note: “Oatmeal and Luna live together. Oatmeal is very curious. They love being held and exploring. Please don’t separate us. Adopt us together.” I adopted them and kept them together. All of the many gerbils I adopted from Lollypop Farm enriched my life and continue to do so. I enjoy watching them run in their exercise wheels, build their nests, snuggle up with each other, and teethe on devices I keep in their habitats.
On one occasion I only intended to purchase some items for my dog at the pet store, but I also left with three female rats. I felt a connection to these angels. Although I know I shouldn’t support the cruel breeding industry, I didn’t want them to become snake food. My impulsive decision to buy these rats turned out to perhaps be the most important decision I have ever made.
Harriet, Betty and Natalie greeted me lovingly when I fed them, cleaned their habitats, or gave them back rubs. I never used cedar or pine bedding which are harmful to small animals. Each rat had her own exercise wheel. I gave them daily opportunities to play together.
But their teeth grew so fast I had to take them to a Canandaigua veterinarian twice monthly for teeth clipping. When their veterinarian retired, the only other area veterinarian who did this procedure worked at Storybook Farm Veterinary Hospital in Victor. I made arrangements with a neighbor to drive us there.
During these rides, my neighbor and I discussed many subjects, including animal rights, vegetarianism, abstinence from alcohol, and reincarnation. My neighbor informed me that first century Christians adhered to the Gospel of the Holy Twelve (GH12), which portrayed Jesus as a teacher of these doctrines.
Had I not purchased the rats, and had they not had dental problems which the veterinarians said were unusual, I probably would never have known about GH12, a gospel that led me to Jesus. I believe God and Jesus had something to do with my unexpected purchase of the rats and the availability of probably the only person in Canandaigua who was familiar with GH12 to introduce me to it during our drives to and from Victor.
According to GH12, which I now believe gives us Jesus’ original teachings (122 pages accessible online), Jesus frequently condemned “partaking of benefits gotten by wronging one of God’s creatures,” including human consumption of animals. Jesus said, “God giveth the grains and fruits of the earth for food, and for righteous men truly there is no other lawful sustenance for the body.” When a man donated rabbits and pigeons for Jesus’ supper, Jesus said, “Ye believe Moses indeed commanded such creatures be slain and eaten but behold a greater than Moses is herein.”
Jesus rebuked a man who beat an overburdened horse. “Ye hear not how it lamenteth and crieth unto the heavenly creator for mercy.” After healing the horse’s wounds, Jesus counseled the man not to mistreat animals “if thou also desireth to find mercy from God.” Jesus fed a homeless cat and found her a good home. He frequently healed and rescued animals who apparently recognized their savior. On many occasions, “the birds gathered around him, and welcomed him with their song, and other living creatures came unto his feet, and they ate out of his hands.”
GH12 teaches that God is all-powerful, that Jesus as “the son” derived his powers from God who Jesus portrayed as a compassionate father/mother spirit. Consequently, when I say the Lord’s Prayer, I now say, “Our Parent who is in Heaven.”
GH12 also teaches traditional Christian beliefs, including baptism, Jesus as a Messiah sent to Earth by God, Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, forgiveness and redemption, and an ethical system based on the Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
In 2014, I was baptized by immersion in water.
All this happened as a result of rescuing the three pet store rats.
Kindness to animals is a part of our traditional Judeo-Christian culture and heritage and of other religious doctrines worldwide. When we accept animals into our hearts and homes, and recognize that humans are not the only species worthy of moral consideration, we enrich our own spirituality — whether we pray in private or pray in a church, synagogue, mosque, or other house of worship.