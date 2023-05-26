A bit ago, like maybe five or six years, the town of Geneva held meetings on what to do about rental properties. Some folks were putting their homes on Airbnb or VRBO to make a couple of extra bucks, and the town leaders wanted to make sure that some rules were in place so that the rentals didn’t become a nuisance to the permanent residents.
Which I completely understood.
Folks on vacation usually act differently than folks not on vacation. Late nights, lots of music, and maybe a houseful of people because, hey, you’re on vacation, let’s party it up!
In fact, I agreed with most of what the town wanted to do because I like my peace and quiet. I also like to know my neighbors, and if the house next door or across the street is a rental and the owner isn’t on the ball, it can become annoying.
One of the reasons the town wanted to have rules in place was because it didn’t want the little slice of heaven we live in to lose that “neighborhood feel.”
That was a quote by the way. “That neighborhood feel” was repeated several times at meetings, and it completely made sense to me. I like my neighborhood and the folks that live on my street. They’re great people, and we all get along very well.
Which brings me to the point of this column.
In the past several months all of us in the town received our new property tax assessments, and while I’m not sure what the average was, I know most of those properties went up a lot. Like 40% or more. Heck, I know some homes went up more than 100%. And I’ve spoken with many folks that say they can’t afford these new taxes. Which means they’ll have to sell their homes, and the neighborhood will lose a neighbor. Most likely many neighbors.
Which is kind of contrary to the town’s original argument that they wanted to protect that “neighborhood feel.”
See how this can be confusing?
The town wants neighborhoods, and yet by taxing folks an astronomical amount, they’re causing the exact opposite to happen.
When I first moved into my home 23 years ago, my taxes were very manageable. As time went on they steadily increased, which is no big deal because the increases were a few points here and a few points there.
But then they started to skyrocket. And now, under the new assessment, my taxes will be 1,300% higher than when I first moved in. 1,300%? That’s nuts.
Is it nice that I got lucky and picked a house that increased in value that much? Sure. But it doesn’t really do me any good unless I sell. Which I might have to if this continues.
And I thought the idea of the town’s original argument was that we all stay together.
You know, like a neighborhood.