In “Blue Devils In Vietnam,” a chronicle of the lives of Geneseo area Vietnam veterans before, during, and after the war, Roger Johnson wrote: “Agent Orange was lurking in those areas without vegetation. The military felt that this chemical would save American lives by eliminating cover for the enemy, but mostly what it did was poison us. It eventually caused us cancer, diabetes, and horrible birth defects in our children.”
Over coffee in FLCC’s cafeteria, Johnson, who has military service connected diabetes due to Agent Orange exposure, talked with me about his son Wesley. After Roger and Linda Johnson were married in 1970 they hoped for a pregnancy for the next eight years. Wesley was born in 1978 with apparent Agent Orange-related birth defects. Wesley had no thumbs and a deformed left arm and hand. He had only one kidney that didn’t function properly, no rectum, and a dislocated hip. Wesley would require a gastrostomy tube for nourishment, renal dialysis and a surgically implanted catheter for urination. Wesley had hard-to-treat hypertension, and he experienced multiple strokes.
Wesley spent several weeks at Strong Memorial Hospital prior to his death on Dec. 30, 1989. A sepsis infection and a debilitating stroke left him virtually brain dead. Wesley’s parents signed a DNR order. Just before he died, a teardrop appeared in one of Wesley’s eyes. Roger and Linda were crying, too — as were Wesley’s nurses — when Wesley breathed his last breath. He was only 11 years old.
During his short life, with encouragement and support from his parents and grandparents, Wesley overcame many overwhelming challenges, because his family’s love helped a severely handicapped child become all he could be.
Wesley endured a lot of pain, but he also enjoyed a fulfilling and happy life. He did well in school, especially in reading and spelling. He loved animals, particularly his cat Myrtle. He loved nature, the stars, the skies, the beach, and vacationing with his parents. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Even when times were rough for him, he would laugh and make his parents laugh, too. Wesley and his parents enjoyed watching “The Golden Girls” on TV.
Prior to his admission to Toronto’s Sick Children’s Hospital for a bladder augmentation procedure preceding a kidney transplant from his mother — because of Wesley’s declining health the kidney transplant was later canceled — Wesley wrote to Miss Ann Miller, his fourth-grade teacher, “I am leaving for Toronto on Sunday, May 28, 1989. I will be going back to school. I am going to miss you and my friends. I am going to miss a lot of school, maybe I can bring schoolwork with me to Toronto. For Miss Miller, I love you, I will miss you.” Wesley learned to write without thumbs, no easy task.
Wesley had a forgiving attitude when he learned some people could be cruel about his condition, and he was grateful for life’s blessings. He wanted to focus on his abilities, rather than his disabilities, to get the most out of life.
According to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn): “Children and grandchildren did not sign up, but they may bear the wounds of war. The government owes our veterans so they can better understand the impact these indirect (Agent Orange) exposures have in order to guarantee their children and grandchildren receive appropriate treatment.” Wesley’s parents often experienced the frustration of navigating the health care system on their son’s behalf.
A Sept. 15, 2017 New York Times opinion essay by Viet Thanh Nguyen and Richard Hughes points out, “Over the years, there have been both American and Vietnamese plaintiffs in Agent Orange court cases in the United States. Possibly the only one that could be considered a victory for plaintiffs was an out-of-court settlement of $180 million in the 1980s for about 50,000 American veterans. Many more never benefited from the case because their illnesses did not show up for years.” Nguyen and Hughes also find unconscionable “the American government’s illogical refusal to acknowledge that Agent Orange has caused the same damage to the Vietnamese as it has to Americans.”
Wesley’s parents — and I believe Wesley Johnson — would have wanted knowledge about Agent Orange gained since Wesley’s death to result in our government doing much more than it has done for Americans, Vietnamese, and their offspring in both nations, who have suffered so much from Agent Orange.