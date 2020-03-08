Seventy-five years ago, my father — a young man of only 21 and a member of Patton’s 3rd Army — entered what he and his fellow soldiers believed was a German work camp. That was until they went closer and closer. A putrid odor became almost unbearable. Upon opening the doors, above which was a sign “Dachau,” it became evident the cause of the offensive smell would have him question humanity.
He first saw piles of dead and nearly-dead human beings in piles waiting to be loaded into train cars. In the train cars were, again, piles of dead and dying people. Along with the smell of rotting flesh, the piles of human hair, gold teeth, luggage, eyeglasses, jewelry, toys, family heirlooms, and children’s shoes would haunt him the rest of his 86 years.
He witnessed firsthand what thousands of Americans sacrificed their lives to defeat. The result of hate unleashed and undeterred by Germans who had been told it was not happening. They had been brainwashed by the lies and rhetoric of a leader spewing misinformation and promises of a greater Germany.
This narcissistic, crazed man, would hold rallies and lead his followers into frenzied hate-filled and dehumanizing chants, all in the name of German nationalism. To maintain this stranglehold on the nation, he surrounded himself with like thinking, self interested ultra-conservatives who would help him change the laws to reflect his beliefs. Group think was the goal. Independent thought and an independent press were the enemies.
Now, 75 years later I try to imagine how my father would view the state of our nation today. I had the privilege of meaningful conversations about politics later in his life. Hence, I don’t need to imagine much, for I know how sad and offended he would be. I can imagine his dire disappointment in the President, watching him grotesquely hug the American flag one day and show support for white nationalists, the KKK, and white supremacists marching and chanting the very ideology espoused by Hitler the next.
He would be sad, because it took only a short 75 years for so many pseudo-patriotic Americans to forget what those thousands of men and women fought for during WWII. It would anger him to see a man leading our country exhibiting almost exactly the same rhetoric and manipulative techniques used by fascist leaders to spread lies and disinformation, while demanding unquestioned loyalty.
He would have experienced unimaginable grief witnessing the incidents at Charlottesville. To watch Americans marching, many veterans, carrying Nazi flags in one hand and an American flag in the other, while chanting racist, anti-Semitic chants echoing 1930s Germany. How could so many “so called” patriots show such disrespect for those who sacrificed so much in WWII?
My father wouldn’t understand how anyone could reconcile calling themselves true American patriots while supporting a President that accepts and supports nearly everything Nazi Germany stood for. No matter how many times you stand for the pledge or the National Anthem, or call out people who you believe to be unpatriotic, it doesn’t make you a good American. A true American patriot doesn’t merely revere symbols but lives life always considering what it means to be an American. Our veterans didn’t fight and die for a flag but rather what the flag stood for, prior to being hijacked by self-anointed “patriots.”
A true American patriot believes in treating people equally, caring for the less advantaged, and understanding that just because the majority believes something, doesn’t make it right. My father understood and lived his life as a proud American, caring more for the common good than any selfish desires or beliefs. Good Americans understand that we must willingly sacrifice some of our own comforts for the needs of others.
And now, 75 years after we defeated a country ruled by a hate-filled, narcissistic, pseudo-patriotic, insecure, power hungry, dictator, we will have the opportunity to either watch Republicans continue to support and follow an American version of that sociopathic dictator, or once again become the country our forefathers fought to preserve. If we don’t learn the uneasy lessons of WWII, the putrid odor we will smell will not be from rotting flesh but rather a rotting Democracy.