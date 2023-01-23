Community Supported Agriculture has been rising in popularity in the United States since the 1980s as a way of improving the viability of small, local producers.
As the name implies, CSA is a model of farming that allows for a community to support agriculture by essentially subscribing to a farm and paying in advance for produce that will be harvested and distributed later in the season. CSAs encourage a deeper connection between agricultural producers and consumers by allowing them to interact directly with each other, as opposed to more common methods of large-scale distribution where products pass from farmer to wholesaler, to distributor, then to the public.
This model allows farmers and their communities to share the risk and reward of growing food, consumers pay a lump sum up front to receive fresh produce all season long. This business model guarantees income and a market for the farmer, allowing them to better estimate how much to produce.
Each CSA operates a little differently, but the “pay first” model allows farmers access to the funds to practice more sustainable methods of land management without needing to take on debt.
For example, Wild Hill Farm CSA in Bloomfield offers shares for U-pick blueberries, flowers, and vegetables, whereas Mud Creek Farms in Victor offers shares for a weekly produce box to be picked up at the farm.
Often, CSA members are required to pick up produce on site, allowing them to see the land and meet the people that grew their food. Additionally, many farms participating in CSA business models host educational and social events that allow the public to gain a better understanding of the growing process and connect to their agricultural community.
Fish Farm Market in Shortsville hosts several yearly events, including the Vrooms and Blooms Car Show that showcases the flowers they grow and classic or custom vehicles of community members.
Sustainability is fostered by community supported agriculture. Since farmers already have an idea of the market they will have for their products, they can grow only what they need and reduce food waste in the long run. Often, CSAs offer a wide variety of organic produce, which can be grown in a manner that maintains soil nutrients, while limiting issues with pests and diseases associated with mono-crop growth. Growing a wide variety of crops also prevents a devastating season due to weather events such as flooding or drought. While one crop may fail due to a weather event, another may thrive. Crop diversity creates a more balanced and resilient farm system.
Supporting regional agro-businesses also helps keep the consumer’s dollar local and reduces the environmental impact of eating. Instead of purchasing produce that was grown far away and shipped a great distance, the consumer can support their neighbor and eat from their own community. Participants have access to high-quality goods all season after paying up front, reducing their weekly grocery bill and getting more bang for their buck. Buying local produce reduces the need for fossil fuels in transportation and, in turn, minimizes the consumer’s carbon footprint. Since many CSAs produce organic crops, they also help keep harmful pesticides out of the local ecosystem.
In addition to the economic and environmental benefit of CSAs, consumer health can be improved by participating in this model of agro-business. According to a study at Washington State University, shareholders in CSAs found themselves using new vegetables and enjoying greater variety in their diets.
Most of the food received from CSAs is in-season produce. Eating fruits and vegetables at their peak of ripeness ensures the consumer is getting the full nutritional benefit of what they are eating and encourages feelings of connection to the land around them. And, consuming local honey made by pollinators in the region can even reduce the symptoms of seasonal allergies.
Find local CSAs in Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County’s “Buy Local” guide or at https://cceontario.org/agriculture/local-food/community-supported-agriculture.