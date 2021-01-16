The outlook wasn’t brilliant for the HWS team that day:
In the practice game with Baylor the Colleges had been blown away
Then Rishel buzzed in quickly and Hodges made one last try
When the second half was over — HWS victory was the cry.
Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright,
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light;
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout,
But there is no joy at Texas — mighty Baylor has struck out.*
But there was joy in Geneva.
Sixty years ago, this month, Hobart and William Smith became undefeated champions in the Division One of academic competition, the nationally televised GE College Bowl. It was a defining moment not only for the participants but also for the Colleges and Geneva.
The championship match had not started out well that last Sunday in January 1961. In the afternoon practice game, they had lost to Baylor.
During the broadcast, when host Allen Ludden asked the first question, Baylor quickly buzzed in, putting the Texas team on the scoreboard with 25 points. After a commercial, the match resumed.
Ludden: “For 30 points, take the number of German Reichs and add the number of French Republics. What is the answer?”
HWS-Jerry Levy: “Eight!”
Ludden: “That is correct.”
The HWS team was on the board.
Ludden: “For a 20-point bonus, what modern art movement sounds like baby talk?”
HWS-Joseph Rishel: “Dada!”
Sports, art, logic, history, music, physics, and math were all fair game. To get to the Baylor game, HWS had already beaten Beloit, Wesleyan, Carnegie Tech, and Louisiana State University. The third game with Carnegie Tech of Pittsburgh was a squeaker with HWS winning 140-135.
Now HWS was in the fifth and final game.
Ludden: “According to Shakespeare, Romeo was from Verona. According to Euripides from what town did Medea hail?”
HWS-Marcia Berges: “Corinth.”
Although Baylor was a tough opponent, they did not stand a chance when the HWS team settled down (the fourth member of the team, by the way, was James Zurer). The final score: HWS 245, Baylor 140. The Colleges were one of three teams out of 79, along with Colgate and Rutgers, to retire undefeated. They earned the coveted College Bowl trophy (now residing in the Rare Book Room of the library) and $9,000 in scholarship funds from General Electric, a significant sum in 1961; in today’s money about $80,000.
Geneva was jubilant. The town had a parade and declared Feb. 2, 1961 to be “Hobart and William Smith Day.” The victory’s impact was felt well beyond the town. HWS President Louis M. Hirshson received an anonymous package in the mail containing nearly $1,200 in 10s and 20s simply marked for the scholarship fund, that is more than $10,000 in today’s money. The College Bowl victory impacted admissions also, many members of the classes of 1966 felt that it was a significant factor in causing them to come to HWS.
And what of the team? Their success was a combination of many things: luck, their outstanding HWS education, the many practice sessions, faculty coaching, and the basic fact that they were simply the brightest and the best.
- With apologizes to Ernest Lawrence Thayer, author of Casey at the Bat