I read the Aug. 7 Finger Lakes Times with shock and horror that the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill located in Seneca Falls wants to “buy” the community where it is depositing trash.
A brief history. Since opening in 1996, Seneca Meadows (a subsidiary of Waste Connections of Woodlands, Texas) has grown into the largest landfill in New York state, standing as tall as a 30-story building, producing 200,000 gallons of leachate daily, and polluting the region’s air and water. The landfill has operated on a 10-year permit renewal process since it opened, delaying its closure, worsening its impact, and poisoning our region.
In 2016, the Seneca Falls Town Board intervened and passed a resolution, Local Law No. 3, calling for the closure of the landfill by terminating the town permit as of Dec. 31, 2025.
Now, Waste Connections is ready to offer an alternative agreement that would allow it to continue landfilling operations into 2040. They not only want to extend the pollution 15 more years but to do this, they propose to raise the landfill’s height by another 70 feet making it the tallest structure in the Syracuse region. What an advertisement for the $3 billion/year, 60,000-employee, wine and agri-tourism business!
Here is a brief outline of the bribe that Waste Connections is offering in the form of a new Host Agreement — over $170 million of revenue over the next 15 years plus $3 million in one-time payments made at the beginning of the agreement.
Essentially this deal will solidify the following: money in exchange for our health. Fifteen more years of SMI means 15 more years of living in the plume of a toxic, pungent dump; 15 more years of emissions (hydrogen sulfide, fine particulates, methane) that harm our personal health and the health of our climate; 15 more years of more polluted water (PFAS, PCBs) for us to treat and handle; 15 more years of disruption and emissions from trucks (nitrogen oxides, particulates, carbon monoxide) hauling tons of trash into Seneca Falls every day. Can you really put a price tag on that?
The bribe says this: You (Seneca Falls) exchange the future health of your residents and that of others living in the region … for money. Your future health is the risk that you run from living near a constant generator of emissions from the truck traffic and pollution that emanates from the dump itself. Part of the bargain is that you agree to accept additional testing and other protocols related to landfill gas emissions, traffic, odor monitoring, independent complaint monitoring, and periodic drone oversight of operations, as if this a fair exchange. But, with or without testing, we will breath (and smell) and ingest more methane, hydrogen sulfide, PFAS, and fine particulate matter.
Two points on the deal:
• If these are “enhanced/updated” measures, doesn’t that imply that current monitoring measures are inadequate?
• Then, with all this promised new enhanced data and monitoring, the new agreement still leaves the Seneca Falls community and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation to connect the dots regarding the key concern — community health.
Besides the insult to the intelligence of the people, this deal impugns the oversight of our state and federal authorities. The state DEC cannot assess community health with this data monitoring alone (an epidemiological study is the only way to do this). Furthermore, the new NYS Solid Waste Management Plan, which should have a significant impact on the need for additional mega-landfill capacity in the future, has not been completed.
In fact, this deal casts an existential shadow over the validity of New York state itself. In 2021, by a margin of more than 2-1, the people of New York approved an amendment to the Bill of Rights in the New York State Constitution that says: “Environmental Rights. Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.” (Article I Section 19)
How can the state DEC consider a new solid waste management plan while it lets this bullying and desecration of New York state take place?
In summary this deal constitutes an assault on community character and the impending inclusion of the Finger Lakes as a National Heritage Area System by the National Parks Service and the health and business interests of the Finger Lakes and makes a mockery of the roles of NYS and the federal governments to protect the people. Seneca Falls alone should not be allowed to decide on an issue that has clear impacts on the health and well-being of many other municipalities.
Note: Please come and say “NO!” at the Seneca Falls Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.