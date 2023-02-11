We humans have a strange urge to torment ourselves. We rub our tongues over that aching tooth knowing that we are increasing the pain. We agonize over Rubik’s cube or an impossible cryptic puzzle leaving ourselves too frazzled to understand our cable bill. Worst of all, some of us bang a small ball hundreds of yards trying to fit it into a hole 4.25 inches in diameter. During the last decade, the Inquiring Taxpayer has “enjoyed” wrestling with a new frustration: the euphemistically named “payment in lieu of taxes.”
PILOTs abound in my city of residence, Canandaigua. Three major developments on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake benefit from them. Geneva has a good number of PILOT recipients, the most notable recent one being the upscale Lake Edge Seneca development on Lochland Road.
The Inquiring Taxpayer’s first introduction to the PILOT phenomenon occurred in 2013 with regards to the Pinnacle North development on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake. Boosters for this so-called transformational project insisted that the PILOT (actually, this version was a PIF — don’t ask) was essential for the project to get off the ground. I quickly came to understand that a PILOT is actually multiple tax breaks awarded to a developer. Not quite so quickly, I came to understand that the payment in lieu of taxes was actually a “payment much less than taxes.” Which is why wealthy developers get them while homeowners and small businesses do not. The more juice you have, the more skilled representatives you can mobilize, the better your chance of getting a PILOT.
In reality, the idea of a payment in lieu of taxes makes perfect sense in some contexts. The federal government owns more than 30 million acres in Wyoming, approximately 48% of the state’s total acreage. For the most part, local governments are tasked with caring for that land. They provide police and fire services, pave the roads, etc. The federal government, of course, is tax exempt. Nevertheless, this year the federal government will pay 23 local Wyoming governments $31.5 million as a “payment in lieu of taxes.”
Yale University, being an educational institution (and a very wealthy one), is tax exempt. It receives many services from the city of New Haven. Over the next six years, Yale will make a “payment in lieu of taxes” totaling $135 million to the city of New Haven.
The question that I have asked myself, my Rubik’s cube, is how did we move from having tax-exempt entities making perfectly understandable payments in lieu of taxes to having private for-profit enterprises getting huge tax breaks? How did PILOTs, accurately named in the first instance, become a euphemism for tax exemptions in the second? When government, or government-created agencies, decide that Business A but not Business B should be awarded millions of dollars of sales and property tax exemptions, some would call it “economic development.” The Inquiring Taxpayer calls it crony capitalism.
For years the Inquiring Taxpayer has wrestled with this. Has listened to the rationalizations that without PILOTs, our communities will stagnate, job offerings will diminish, our tax base will shrink. Without the necessary bribes/tax “incentives” (stupid me, I thought that in a free-market economy, the incentive was a thing called “profit”) for business ventures provided by PILOTs, the shores of our beautiful lakes will be ignored by developers, who will build their extremely profitable lakeside resorts … well, where exactly?
The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deals negotiated between various Industrial Development Agencies throughout NYS and selected business entities are a grotesque distortion of the PILOT concept. Just as somebody always pays for the so-called free lunch, so too someone always pays for the “lieu” portion of the PILOT. In my next essay, I’ll get into that and some other cryptic goings-on — which may cause your toothache to be replaced by a headache.