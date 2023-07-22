Richard Blakesley went to Gorham High School and then RIT. He was a machinist, a draftsman, and an engineer for a number of companies, including Wright Hibbard in Phelps, Gleason Works in Rochester, and Vesta Works Inc., a Canadian/Polish engineering firm. He enjoys genealogy and car shows. He is married, lives in Bloomfield, and has four children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.