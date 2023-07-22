This is about the taxation con games being inflicted on us by our federal, state and local governments.
IRS Incompetence: We have filled our income tax without trouble for many years. Not so during the last few years.
IRS 1: 2018 taxes filed 4/1/2019 with check payment.
Mid-June the check is still not cashed. Sent letter asking about it but no response. Early July sent complaint to Treasury Inspector General. Got a reply in mid-July followed by Field Directer letter in August. He said to cancel check and refile taxes along with copy of canceled check. Made phone call asking how to send a copy since neither the bank nor I would have a record of an uncashed check. The answer was “OH!” Refile and check went through OK in September. In December, we got notifications of substantial late fees owed. Took several phone calls to the IRS before we got an official letter March 2020 saying we owe ... zero.
IRS 2: Filed our 2019 in 2020, well before the deadline. In mid-2021 got notification that we had underpaid our taxes. This time they were partly right.
I recalculated but came up with less than they did. Sent a letter detailing my findings. Response was a payment demand.
I made three phone calls before getting a human who said they would investigate and respond but never did.
Finally both wife and I both got a demand letter for the same amount or they would seize our assets.
Some folks of our vintage would think we had to pay double the amount due. At first I thought, “Just wait, then we would be put in federal prison with ‘free’ room and board and medical care. Better than a nursing home!”
Wiser voices prevailed, so I paid up.
IRS 3: Filed our 2021 taxes on time in 2022. In December, got a notice that we owed 100% more in taxes. They had our adjusted total income at nearly our actual total income. I had a talk with an IRS agent who brought up the file. She said the IRS calculations were correct. I said, “Take a look at our 1099-R and SSA1099 forms.” She said, “You’re right.” Even though our 1040-SR is quite clear some IRS agents can’t read. Agent put in 8 instead of 3, which added several thousand dollars to our alleged income.
We sent a detailed letter to IRS agency with a copy to IRS Commissioner.
No response from either one at this time. No direct call available to IRS processing agency. Phone calls are to separate agent. Been told that situation is under review and should be resolved soon. Last call was early June.
Agent said it should be resolved by the end of the month.
Also said it has been reviewed by five different agents!
The government uses an accounting con game with your Social Security payments. On the SSA-1099 it’s listed as “Amount paid plus medicare & HMO premiums equals net benefits.” On the “New Benefit Amount” form premiums are listed as deductions. The net [total] is what’s used to calculate taxable amount. Premiums are the same regardless of amount paid. So you are paying taxes on your medicare & HMO insurance.
NYS operates one of the biggest tax con games, property assessments and taxes. Assessments for your property are based on using the recent sale price of similar property. If value of that property goes up, your assessment goes up; so, if the housing market values drops, your assessment should drop, but it never does. The whole thing is based on pure conjecture and a state-created computer program that severely limits what the assessor or the Assessment Review Board can do.
Another oddity is the Aged Exemption for school taxes. It’s based on your net [total] SS income.
If you are in the NY Bloomfield School District & your SS is $18,500 max, you get 50% reduction in your assessment. For property valued at $100,000 your taxable assessment is $50,000.
IF your SS is $18,500.01 (one cent more!) the reduction is 45% so the taxable assessment is $55,000. At a $20 per $1,000 tax rate you pay $100 more on a penny!
This applies to any resident in the district regardless of the bordering township. An example is Victor. The Victor School District allows 50% on $29,000 max.
Townships and Ontario County do not offer age exemptions.
I haven’t been able to find out who came up with this nonsense or how.
Another tax con game is tax credit on electric vehicles (EV). Federal government allows $7,500, NY $2,000. Since the average price of an EV is $64,000, it’s a case of tax poor Peter to pay rich Paul.
Do we and many others have cases?
Final insult: Ford Motors gets a $9.2 billion taxpayer loan to make EV batteries while announcing more layoffs.